WWE WrestleMania 37: Full match-card predictions for Night 1

The biggest two nights of the year for WWE, WrestleMania 37, is less than three weeks away. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set to host the buzzworthy event this year on April 10 and April 11.

WrestleMania 37 will be an extra special event because it will feature the return of live fans to WWE shows for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. WWE has announced eight matches for WrestleMania 37 so far. But considering it will be a two-night event, fans can expect several more matches to be added in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 37.

#8 Drew McIntyre will have his rightful moment at WrestleMania 37

It has already been announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. On the Monday Night RAW after WWE Fastlane, WWE also announced that this match will take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Though this bout could be the main event, it might just be the opening match on the first night of WrestleMania 37. Both Superstars have been booked quite strongly heading into this clash. Lashley is looking more dangerous and exciting than he ever has, whereas McIntyre had been a dominant champion.

It is tough to call either of these men a clear favorite heading into WrestleMania 37, but a victory for McIntyre is a safe bet. With fans present this time, he will finally get his WrestleMania moment in front of an electric arena.

As for Bobby Lashley, let's hope WWE continues to establish him as a force to be reckoned with. That way, a showdown between Lashley and Brock Lesnar could still happen sometime soon.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre becomes the new WWE Champion

