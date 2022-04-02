5 Massive returns that could happen at WrestleMania 38

The two-night extravaganza, dearly known to pro-wrestling fans as WWE WrestleMania 38 is merely hours away from us. Credit where it's due, the company has done a great job with the card of the show that includes some exciting matches, some dream matches, and of course, the "biggest WrestleMania match of all-time".

This year's show is being promoted as the most "stupendous" WrestleMania in history. To further solidify that bold comment, we might see WWE pull off some big swerves in the form of surprise returns. A major star returning in front of a jam-packed stadium is sure to be a "WrestleMania moment".

Let's take a look at five massive returns that could shake things up at WrestleMania 38. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these returns would you be most excited for?

#5 Shane McMahon could show up after being "let go" earlier this year

𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑒-𝑆𝑜'𝑀𝑎𝑐 #𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑒𝑂𝑀𝑎𝑐4𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟 @Lona1501

and we can love forever

forever is our today

who waits forever anyway ?



@shanemcmahon #WrestleMania and we can have foreverand we can love foreverforever is our todaywho waits forever anyway ? and we can have foreverand we can love foreverforever is our todaywho waits forever anyway ?@shanemcmahon #WrestleMania https://t.co/sE8hvqv5ne

Shane McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and even came all the way to the final three in the match. He looked set to have another run with the company leading to a WrestleMania 38 match.

However, things fell apart between him and Vince McMahon as the two had a heated backstage argument. Shane-O-Mac was then quietly let go by the company and all his WrestleMania plans were scrapped.

Now, recent reports have suggested that Shane McMahon is in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend. His name was even mentioned by Vince McMahon and The Undertaker during the Hall of Fame ceremony but he didn't appear on television.

Could this be due to WWE wanting his return to be a WrestleMania surprise?

#4 Bayley returns at WrestleMania 38 to confront a top star

Former RAW and SmackDown women's champion Bayley has been away from WWE television since July 2021 when she suffered an injury while training at the Performance Center. Fans have since been dearly waiting for her return but that hasn't happened yet.

Recent reports have suggested that Bayley has been cleared to compete and could be returning anytime now. What better stage for The Role Model to come back than The Grandest Stage of Them All?

We might just see her confront the winner of one of the two women's championship matches at WrestleMania 38 - Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title, depending on which brand WWE intends to have Bayley on.

#3 The Rock returns after the conclusion of the main event of WrestleMania 38

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__



The Great One to Roman Reigns after the latter unifies the WWE & Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 🤞



#WWE #WrestleMania #TheRock #RomanReigns @WrestleFeatures "You talk about being the Tribal Chief & the Head of The Table, The Rock is going to whoop that candyass at next year's WrestleMania"The Great One to Roman Reigns after the latter unifies the WWE & Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 🤞 @WrestleFeatures "You talk about being the Tribal Chief & the Head of The Table, The Rock is going to whoop that candyass at next year's WrestleMania"The Great One to Roman Reigns after the latter unifies the WWE & Universal titles at WrestleMania 38 🤞#WWE #WrestleMania #TheRock #RomanReigns https://t.co/aom3iCfERO

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns go one-on-one against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a massive championship unification match. The company has been hyping this up as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all-time".

The current favorite to become the unified champion is Reigns, and the reported plans are for him to face his cousin and WWE legend The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year. Could we see The Great One return after the conclusion of the Reigns-Lesnar match and congratulate The Tribal Chief before challenging him for a match next year?

We've previously seen John Cena and The Rock have a year-long build to their WrestleMania clash. Could WWE repeat that again?

#2 The "surprise" return of Cody Rhodes

Reports have been emerging since last month about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. While he hasn't done that just yet, all signs are pointing towards him being the "mystery" WrestleMania opponent of Rollins.

Why else would WWE book the entire angle of The Visionary not getting an opponent, only to tease a mystery opponent to be revealed on the day of the show?

Of course, Rollins was initially planned to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38 and as we mentioned above, Shane-O-Mac is indeed in Dallas. However, at this point, anyone other than Cody Rhodes being Seth Rollins' mystery opponent might lead to massive fan outrage.

So many teases have been made and it would be more of a surprise if The American Nightmare doesn't show up at WrestleMania.

#1 Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) shocks the fans by returning at WrestleMania 38

Ricky Orozco @RealRickyOrozco Bray Wyatt, in his old gimmick, instead of Cody Rhodes as the “mystery opponent” would be INSANE #WrestleMania Bray Wyatt, in his old gimmick, instead of Cody Rhodes as the “mystery opponent” would be INSANE #WrestleMania https://t.co/LtooBpo30m

Lastly, the unlikeliest return among all that have been listed in this article is that of Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt). The former Universal Champion was one of the fan favorites before his surprising WWE release last year.

Recently, Rotunda took to Twitter to reveal that he is in Dallas. The last line of his post got fans excited as he claimed - "I hate ruining surprises".

"I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises," wrote Windham Rotunda.

Bray Wyatt or The Fiend showing up at WrestleMania 38 would be a huge shocker. It was exactly a year ago at WrestleMania 37 when he wrestled his last WWE match against Randy Orton.

As stated, this is a highly unlikely return, but if there's one thing that the pro-wrestling business has taught us, it is - "Never Say Never".

Check out the results of the latest Friday Night SmackDown HERE.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bray Wyatt could show up at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 57 votes so far