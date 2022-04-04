WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 - Star ratings for each match

If fans were still trying to pick their jaws off the floor after Night One of WrestleMania 38, then they'd still be trying to pick them up after Night Two. The Grandest Stage of Them All brought us another memorable night that will be talked about for years to come.

A total of nine matches took place. There were set only to be seven, but the King Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland match was added after being pulled the night prior. Plus, Vince McMahon had an impromptu bout with Pat McAfee.

On that note, let's take a look at the star ratings for each WrestleMania 38 Night One match. Please let us know your star ratings in the comments section below!

#9 RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Championship

The opening bout had everything you could want to kick off Night Two. Fast-faced action, unpredictable moments, and no doubt the right team to win in Randy Orton & Riddle. Overall, it was a great tag team contest that had the fans eating up every moment.

Star rating ***

#8 Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

Bobby Lashley toppled Omos on the Show of Shows

When you put two Goliaths in the ring together, you're going to have an incredibly hard-fought battle. Omos gave it everything he got, but The All Mighty made a big comeback towards the end to topple the giant.

Star rating **

#7 Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes Match

Sami Zayn took a beating from Johnny Knoxville at AT&T Stadium

As far as WrestleMania matches go, this was quite simply up there with some of the most fun and unique match-ups we've ever seen. You literally did not know what was coming next, and Knoxville finished off Sami Zayn by locking him in a human-sized mousetrap.

Star rating **

#6 Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Queen Zelina & Carmella, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks now finally has a big WrestleMania victory under her belt. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match did not disappoint. Although it lacked some of the explosiveness that the earlier RAW Tag Team Championship match provided, it was still a solid encounter between all involved.

Star rating **1/2

#5 Edge defeated AJ Styles

Damian Priest aligned with Edge at WrestleMania 38

It was a dream match that the WWE Universe has been crying out for ever since Edge announced his return to the ring. The back-and-forth bout saw Edge come out on top thanks to a distraction from Damian Priest, who appears to have now aligned with The Rated R Superstar. We can certainly expect more Edge vs. AJ Styles to come.

Star rating ***

#4 Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated (The New Day) Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Sheamus and Ridge Holland were accompanied by Butch

They got bumped from Night One and then were only allowed one minute and forty seconds of battle on Night Two. It appeared to be a completely rushed match and one they wanted to get out of the way quickly. Nevertheless, it was Sheamus and Ridge Holland who took home the win.

Star rating *

#3 Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

Pat McAfee overcame Austin Theory on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Pat McAfee and Austin Theory showcased the best they could bring to the ring, with the former punter displaying his incredible athleticism in front of the WWE Universe. The SmackDown announcer surprised many by rolling-up Austin Theory to claim a big victory.

Star rating **1/2

#2 Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

Vince McMahon competed in his first Wrestleania match since WrestleMania 2010

After Pat McAfee's win, an impromptu match was set up immediately between the NFL veteran and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It wasn't much of a match, but a moment that eventually saw Austin Theory assist Vince in defeating McAfee on The Show of Shows.

Star rating *

#1 Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38

The match that was dubbed the biggest match in WrestleMania history was very similar to the previous encounters between Reigns and Lesnar. The finish came when Reigns delivered a big Spear to Brock, as it appeared the match was called to end early due to a possible injury to The Tribal Chief.

Star rating ***

What was your favorite match of WrestleMania 38 Night 2? Let us know in the comments section below, as well as your star ratings!

