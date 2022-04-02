Last-minute betting odds for WrestleMania 38 Night One: Top champion to retain? Seth Rollins' match result

Night One of WrestleMania 38 is merely hours away from us, and everyone is excited to see what WWE has in store. A total of seven matches are currently scheduled for Saturday, including three title contests.

We now have last-minute betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, suggesting the favorites to win the matches on WrestleMania Night One.

Starting with the RAW Women's Championship match, Bianca Belair is a strong favorite to defeat Becky Lynch to win the title. As for the SmackDown Women's Championship match, Ronda Rousey is the frontrunner to take the title from Charlotte Flair. The only titleholders favored to retain at WrestleMania 38 are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Night One will also feature Seth Rollins going up against a "mystery opponent" of Vince McMahon's choosing. As per the current odds, this mystery opponent is the favorite to defeat Rollins tonight. Here are the complete odds for all seven announced matches for WrestleMania Saturday-

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550)

Logan Paul & The Miz (+100) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio (-140)

Drew McIntyre (-1000) vs. Happy Corbin (+500)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (-220) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+155)

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (-130) vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (-110)

Seth Rollins (+300) vs. "Mystery Opponent" (-500)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+425) vs. Ronda Rousey (-800)

WrestleMania 38 Night One would also feature the KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

The rumored main event of WrestleMania Saturday 38 will see Kevin Owens getting joined by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the KO Show. While this is just advertised as a segment, reports have suggested that Austin could be getting a lot more physical this time, as compared to the Hall of Famer's previous outings over the years.

Apart from the odds mentioned above, there are also odds on who among Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin will hit the Stunner first during the KO Show. Currently, the Texas Rattlesnake is a -600 favorite to hit the Stunner first as compared to Owens at +350.

With a stacked card, the return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and a "mystery opponent" set to be announced, Night One looks to be fun. Comment down and let us know your predictions on the same. Are you excited about the show?

