WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 potential directions for John Cena after his loss at the event 

John Cena took on Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the opening match of night one of WrestleMania 39. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Cenation Leader as he succumbed to a loss in the match.

The high-profile match lived up to the expectations of the WWE Universe for the most part. However, the controversial end to the match has left fans with a sour taste in their mouths. During the closing moments of the match, Theory tapped out to Cena's STF while the referee was down. The A-Town Down star then landed a low blow followed by the ATD to pin The Cenation Leader.

Following his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, fans are wondering what is next for John Cena. Will The Cenation Leader go on a hiatus or is another potential feud on the cards in the coming days?

On that note, let's take a look at five potential directions for John Cena following WrestleMania 39.

#5. John Cena goes on a hiatus

paul "tramp" trampe @trampagain Looks like Cena has two movies currently in production(and EIGHT either in pre- or post-production). He seems to be pretty highly-billed on both of them, if IMDB can be trusted for such things. I wonder how much free time he actually has for stuff like this. Looks like Cena has two movies currently in production(and EIGHT either in pre- or post-production). He seems to be pretty highly-billed on both of them, if IMDB can be trusted for such things. I wonder how much free time he actually has for stuff like this.

John Cena returned on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW and set the foundations for a WrestleMania match against Austin Theory. However, following that, The Cenation Leader was absent from the weekly shows as he was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Grand Death Lotto.

Given his busy schedule and prior movie commitments, another hiatus seems to be the most likely option for Big Match John, following WrestleMania 39. The former United States Champion could take another break before returning to the company possibly in the summer.

#4. A rematch with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Austin Theory

As mentioned earlier, Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against John Cena on The Show of Shows. However, given the controversial end to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39, a potential rematch between the duo could be on the cards shortly.

Given how WWE likes to book several WrestleMania rematches at WWE Backlash, it won't be surprising if the creative team pits The Cenation Leader in a rematch against the A-Town Down star at the upcoming premium live event.

#3. John Cena takes on Brock Lesnar in a money match

Rumors of Brock Lesnar potentially retiring from WWE have been making the rounds for quite some time now. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it wouldn't be wrong to say that The Beast only has so much left in him given he is on the wrong side of age.

Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea to book the former WWE Champion into some money feuds before he finally retires from the sports entertainment business. One such massive feud could be against John Cena.

The duo have had several wars against each other in the past. With WWE's next Saudi event not too far away, a potential match between the pair at the premium live event would surely be best for the business.

#2. Logan Paul takes on The Cenation Leader

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Logan Paul called out Cena to a match at Wrestlemania on Impaulsive Logan Paul called out Cena to a match at Wrestlemania on Impaulsive https://t.co/rYNX2U6DYC

A high-profile match between John Cena and Logan Paul was previously rumored to be for WrestleMania 39. However, a last-minute change in plans saw WWE book The Maverick in a match against Seth Rollins at the premium live event.

Nonetheless, it could be that the Stamford-based company is saving a potential blockbuster match between the pair for a later date. Given Logan Paul has shown interest in a dream showdown against Cena, WWE could have the YouTube sensation challenge The Cenation Leader to a match very soon.

#1. John Cena takes on Gunther

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion



he still needs the intercontinental championship John Cena is not a WWE grand slam champion he still needs the intercontinental championship https://t.co/EG8s8aSPMM

John Cena has had several massive victories and accolades under his belt in his 20-year-long WWE career.. However, the Intercontinental Championship has always eluded Big Match John.

This gives the Stamford-based company a readymade storyline to inject Big Match John into the Intercontinental Championship scene. Given that the current Intercontinental champion Gunther seems likely to retain his title at WrestleMania 39, WWE could book him in a feud against John Cena following The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see John Cena take on Austin Theory in a rematch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

