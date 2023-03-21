WWE WrestleMania 39 predictions: Here's How Omos can hurt Brock Lesnar to get business booming

WrestleMania 39 is set for a spectacular battle between two goliaths: Brock Lesnar and Omos. The clash resulted from the latter’s challenge and he has dominated the rivalry so far. Last week during a wordless promo segment, the Nigerian Giant sent The Beast packing to gain a psychological advantage over his opponent before their showdown.

The real-life Jordan Omogbehin pulverized Mustafa Ali tonight. With momentum on his side, he is a favorite to defeat Lesnar in his third ‘Mania. There have also been some major clues about a potential victory due to the formation of The Hurt Business.

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, MVP has frequently interacted with Bobby Lashley. The story was dropped when The All Mighty claimed that he harbored no ill feelings towards the legend due to their past differences but denied expanding the business for now. He then set off for his solo program with Brock Lesnar.

MVP is back to managing Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin even though Lashley is not on his side. During this week's edition of Main Event, he and Cedric accompanied Benjamin at ringside during his match against Charlie Dempsey. They even celebrated Shelton’s win together amidst a raucous audience.

A Hurt Business reunion is definitely a possibility at WrestleMania 39. Bobby Lashley has been yearning to make a statement at The Show of Shows since his opponent, Bray Wyatt, became AWOL. Nothing would be better than giving Brock Lesnar payback for their incomplete story, dating back to February.

Wrestling Scenarios @harisrinivas_ws Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is an Unfinished Story. So.... Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is an Unfinished Story. So.... https://t.co/2G71QP9c7F

A reunited Hurt Business ganging up on The Beast Incarnate to help Omos pick up the win would be one way to direct the feud going to Backlash. The storyline will basically write itself when Lesnar and Lashley resume their heated feud. Having potentially got over at WrestleMania 39, Omos can look toward title feats.

Could Omos join Bobby Lashley in his fight against Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 39?

The Nigerian Giant has a history with Bobby. It would be surreal if he let bygones be bygones and allies with the All-Mighty. The idea of a Hurt Business 2.0 has fans excited since a picture featuring multiple megastars with MVP went viral.

Since his WWE Championship loss to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar has taken to putting over fellow superstars. Hurt Business seemingly targeting him would eventually result in the stable’s victory. However, babyface Lesnar would gain respect from fans during his lone struggle to overcome the overwhelming odds.

Poll : 0 votes