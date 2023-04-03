WWE WrestleMania 39: The best social media reactions to Night 1

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 was a blockbuster outing for WWE. The 2023 edition of the Show of Shows featured legends, celebrities, rising stars, title changes, emotional storylines, and everything in between. Every superstar that stepped on the Hollywood-themed stage showed the world why they belonged at the Showcase of the Immortals and gave the fans something to talk about.

Social media was abuzz and WrestleMania trended worldwide, getting fans talking about everything from epic entrances to musical performances. It's safe to say the event lived up to its billing, and we have the social media receipts to prove it!

Here are some of the best social media reactions from WrestleMania Saturday.

#5. Chad Gable's superhuman abilities leave jaws on the floor YET AGAIN

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 Push Chad Gable to the moon. Not next month. Not this summer. Not next year. NOW!!! #WrestleMania Push Chad Gable to the moon. Not next month. Not this summer. Not next year. NOW!!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/2bCgyxZ3CW

Chad Gable has been one of the most underrated performers in WWE for a long time. Master Gable's explosiveness in the ring and comedic timing have quietly made him one of the most beloved stars on the roster. However, he remains of relatively low standing on the roster, with more and more fans calling for him to be pushed to the moon.

He made another case for himself at WrestleMania Saturday with a typical, highly technical performance in a match that brought the WWE Universe to its feet. Arguably the highlight of the match came when the Alpha Academy leader executed a rolling German Suplex on Braun Strowman, sending internet fans into a frenzy. Though he's done it before, it never ceases to amaze the WWE Universe.

#4. Charlotte Flair is caught breaking character at ringside after her instant classic with Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair, by and large, is one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women's division. The Queen is born of royalty and driven by excellence, which is something few fans find relatable and thus hampers her ability to connect with them. When they get to peek behind Flair's persona, fans are often left with a much fonder impression of her.

This is exactly what happened on WrestleMania Saturday when The Queen was seen breaking character by smiling at Rhea Ripley's title celebration. Despite losing, Flair seemed genuinely proud of her opponent's excellence, causing fans on social media to gush with affection. This marked a rare moment where arguably the best female wrestler in the world got her flowers from internet fans.

#3. Logan splashes KSI through the announce table

What would a WrestleMania social media list be without WWE's resident social media magnate, Logan Paul? The Maverick and Seth Rollins "burned it down" in an incredible match which featured a cameo from Paul's PRIME co-founder and fellow social media juggernaut KSI.

The Sidemen star disguised himself as the drink's mascot, wearing a costume designed in the shape of a PRIME bottle. He later got involved in the match, attempting to distract Rollins and help his partner win. This backfired massively as, while setting The Visionary up for a top-rope splash through the announcers' table, he ended up being the recipient of the move from Paul.

This sent fans into a frenzy and got a great deal of engagement due to the sheer ridiculousness of it.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally dethrone The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra WHAT A PERFECT ENDING WHAT A MATCH WHAT A MOMENT AND SO DESERVED FOR KO AND SAMI!!! #WrestleMania WHAT A PERFECT ENDING WHAT A MATCH WHAT A MOMENT AND SO DESERVED FOR KO AND SAMI!!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/PPgTHRqArg

After a year of gripping storytelling, WrestleMania 39 Night 1 ended with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The former Honorary Uce delivered THREE Helluva kicks to Jey Uso before pinning his foe-turned-friend-turned foe. This ended The Usos' 623-day reign and sent both the crowd and social media into raptures.

There was an outpouring of emotion online congratulating Zayn and Owens, along with praising the Usos for an epic reign. WWE also received some props for masterfully telling the story and giving the four competitors involved their well-earned main event spot. It was an immensely satisfying conclusion to the night.

Honorary mentions:

The entrances get their customary share of the buzz

Seth Rollins' gear exceeds even his ridiculous standards

Angelo Dawkins stops Braun Strowman in his tracks, Titus O'Neil goes wild

#1. Rey Mysterio delivers a fatherly beating to Dominik at WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Rey Mysterio finally got his hands on his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39 after months of poking and prodding from the latter. Ex-con Dom and his newly-inducted Hall of Fame dad put on a show from their instantly iconic entrances to the final bell. No moment, however, generated more buzz online than when Rey finally whipped his son's bottom in true fatherly style.

The WWE Universe had been waiting a long time for this sweet moment of retribution. When it finally came, the explosion of excitement that swept over the internet wrestling fanbase was indescribable. Many fans gleefully egged the Biggest Little Man on, finally watching his son get some much-deserved comeuppance.

As far as social media reactions on the night go, this was definitely one of, if not the best.

