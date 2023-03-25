WWE WrestleMania 39: What matches are on Night One and what's on Night Two? Confirmed and rumored line-up

With just over a week left until WWE WrestleMania 39, speculation regarding the full line-up for the two-night show is rife. Thirteen matches have been confirmed so far, with the latest addition being Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. However, information about how the matches will take place over the two nights has been few and far between.

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that John Cena vs. Austin Theory will kick off Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39. The clash between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will also occur on that same night. Meanwhile, Night Two will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

On the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an insight into the plans for Night One and Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and challenger Rhea Ripley are believed to be headlining the first evening.

So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea Rumor is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to MAIN EVENT NIGHT ONE of #WrestleMania So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea Rumor is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to MAIN EVENT NIGHT ONE of #WrestleMania So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea 🙌 https://t.co/LqGW5fbFU8

The Hell in a Cell bout between Finn Balor and Edge is reported to be on Night One along with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship fight featuring The Usos versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Meltzer also noted that the Intercontinental Championship bout between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus is set to take place on Night Two. The six-woman tag team match involving Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch versus Damage CTRL is also set to take place on the same night, alongside the RAW Women's Title match featuring Bianca Belair and Asuka.

The world title fight between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be a fitting way to end the 'Mania program in 2023.

Ronda Rousey will compete in a showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Apart from the long-term storylines leading to blockbuster showdowns at WrestleMania, WWE has also booked multiple showcase matches. The announced Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Matches will give male and female tag teams on the roster a chance to make their mark on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the first to qualify for the Women's Fatal-Four Way action. They were followed by Natalya and Shotzi who defeated Xia Li and Lacey Evans on the latest episode of SmackDown. After the match, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler confronted the winners and were announced to be part of the Showcase match at WrestleMania.

Rousey has been dealing with an injury since February. It allegedly put a stop to her tag team plans with Baszler, which would have led to them fighting IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania 39. The Damage CTRL members dropped the Women's Tag Team Titles to Lita and Becky Lynch on the February 27 episode of RAW.

Only one team is yet to enter the Women's Fatal-Four Way Match at WWE WrestleMania 39. As for the Men's Fatal-Four Way clash, Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) have been confirmed.

