WWE WrestleMania 37 - 5 Mistakes that should not be made at any cost 

WWE WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place this weekend from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The excitement is palpable because, after a year without fans in attendance, it's time to invite the masses back home.

So much of the card looks promising. Vince McMahon has done a lot of things right and if these missteps can be avoided, chances are that WWE WrestleMania this year may be one of the best ever. Of course, this is one person's opinion, so if you feel otherwise, feel free to air your views.

#5 Charlotte Flair should not be added to either of the WWE WrestleMania women's singles Championship matches

Charlotte Flair has been a mainstay for the women's division and the face of the brand for many years now. It seems inconceivable that she will be left out of the proceedings at WWE WrestleMania 37. And perhaps the events that led up to WWE WrestleMania were unfair and unjust.

But yes, if Charlotte Flair is included in either the WWE RAW Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania or even the SmackDown Women's Championship contest, she will add a lot to the mix.

Her star power, her athleticism and even the kind of heat that she generates would add a new dimension to the contest!

That said, it may make sense to bring Charlotte Flair back on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania.

Perhaps a staredown with Rhea Ripley, the newly crowned RAW Women's Champion, could set the pace for the year to follow.

Charlotte Flair can sit this WrestleMania out and she will still go down as one of the all-time greats to have ever stepped into the WWE ring — not just as Ric Flair's daughter, but as a truly exceptional trailblazer in her own right.

