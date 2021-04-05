5 Times the wrong WWE Superstar won in the main event of WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the biggest event on the WWE calendar, and the main event is supposed to be the biggest match that WWE can put out all year. While that hasn't always been the case, several main events were memorable - and ones that had a great ending as well.

Although WWE considers their "season premiere" to be late in the summer, WrestleMania truly feels like WWE programming's season finale. However, there have been several times when WWE got the WrestleMania main event wrong.

This list doesn't focus on that. We look at five WrestleMania main events where the wrong Superstar won:

#5. Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 34

Brock Lesnar after the WrestleMania 34 main event.

Even before WrestleMania 33 took place in 2017, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE was planning a blockbuster main event for the following year's event in 2018 - a headlining bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

A few things were obvious about WrestleMania 33 after this - Brock Lesnar was going to defeat Goldberg. Roman Reigns was going to become the second man to defeat The Undertaker at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Sure enough, both those predictions were correct, and Brock Lesnar would go on to have a year-long reign as the Universal Champion - getting through the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Kane in the process.

While Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were largely kept apart, they crossed paths at SummerSlam 2017, where Reigns took the pinfall in a Fatal-4-Way match.

Ultimately, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would cross paths again. It seemed clear that Brock Lesnar's year-long Universal Championship reign was set to culminate in another coronation for The Big Dog.

All the pieces added up - Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 31 was interrupted by Seth Rollins. WWE seemed keen on a Lesnar-Reigns rematch, and the main event of WrestleMania 34 was the perfect place to coronate the latter.

That's not what happened. Instead, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns had a rather underwhelming main event, with the crowd still not buying into Reigns as a babyface.

The shock when Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns was evident. Everybody expected Roman Reigns to get his first victory over Brock Lesnar, but he was pinned clean.

Brock Lesnar's win didn't do much, and it seemed as though WWE wanted him to surpass CM Punk's record-breaking 434-day reign as World Champion. Reigns would have to wait another four months until SummerSlam 2018 to get his Universal Title win over Brock Lesnar.

