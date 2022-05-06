5 things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is set to feature some exciting matches on Sunday night. This year’s premium live event is not loaded with several championship matches.

Charlotte Flair is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at the show. It is the only title match booked for the event. As such, WWE should also look to give the Intercontinental or United States Champion a title defense at the show.

Edge and AJ Styles will meet in another grudge match on Sunday night. The Rated-R Superstar benefited from a distraction from Damian Priest to win the previous contest. However, The Archer of Infamy will be banned from ringside for the match.

Madcap Moss will go up against his former associate, Happy Corbin. The relationship between the two superstars has turned sour over the past several weeks, and Moss will look to silence his former leader on the show.

Omos and Bobby Lashley will collide once again in one of the biggest matches of the night. Plus, Seth Rollins will get a chance to redeem himself against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash.

Arguably, the biggest match of the WrestleMania Backlash will see The Bloodline face RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. The two sides will desperately try to pick up a win and earn some bragging rights.

Several good matches are set for this Sunday’s premium live event. With that said, check out the five things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

#5. Finn Balor must save AJ Styles from another beatdown

A rematch between AJ Styles and Edge will light up WWE WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night. The two superstars last met at WrestleMania 38 where Damian Priest helped Edge pick up a win at the show.

Priest will be banned from ringside for this Sunday’s contest. However, that doesn't mean he won’t look to make an appearance at some point in the contest.

WWE must allow The Phenomenal One to get back at the self-appointed judge Edge at the premium live event. He has already picked up a loss at The Show of Shows, and it would be great to see him get even with The Rated-R Superstar.

After the match, Priest must run in to beat down Styles. Edge and Priest must look to injure The Phenomenal One once again before Finn Balor makes the save.

The angle will help WWE build towards a tag team match between the two sides. Many fans have been waiting to see Styles and Balor work together, and it would be perfect to have them go up against Judgment Day.

#4. Ronda Rousey must make Charlotte Flair quit at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey will look to snap Flair's arm off at WrestleMania Backlash

The highly-anticipated rematch between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will take place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday. Flair retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a match against Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

However, Rousey made Flair tap out while the referee was knocked out. The two women are still busy feuding with each other. The Baddest Woman on the Planet demanded Flair to fight her in an “I Quit” match at the premium live event.

The two women are expected to put on another good match on Sunday night. Flair will look to put an end to the rivalry by retaining her title on Sunday. However, WWE must allow Rousey to bend The Queen’s arm backward and make her utter the words “I Quit” to win the match and take home the title.

Charlotte Flair has had an ordinary run with the title, and Rousey could help elevate its value. A title change at WrestleMania Backlash will help SmackDown book some fresh rivalries and give Rousey something to brag about.

#3. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes must put on another stellar match at the premium live event

The two superstars must put on another memorable contest at WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes’ return shook the entire WWE Universe at WrestleMania 38. No one was as shocked as Seth Rollins, who faced the returning superstar in a one-on-one contest.

The two men put on the longest match of the first night of the show, which was spectacular. Their rivalry is far from over, and they will face each other again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rollins was surprised by his opponent at The Show of Shows. However, he will be more prepared for The American Nightmare this Sunday night. The match could go either way as both superstars are excellent in the ring and could use a victory to move up the ladder.

WWE must ensure that Rhodes and Seth Rollins get one of the longest matches of the night so they can put on another masterpiece. Their first contest became the talk of the wrestling community, and their rematch must make headlines once again.

#2. Omos must lay waste to Bobby Lashley with some help from MVP

Another loss at WrestleMania Backlash would destroy Omos' credibility

Bobby Lashley returned to hand Omos his first pinfall loss at WrestleMania 38. MVP turned on Lashley the next night and aligned himself with the colossus. The real rivalry seems to be between Lashley and MVP, with Omos doing the latter’s dirty work.

A few weeks ago, The All Mighty once again proved his strength by defeating Omos in an arm-wrestling match. The two massive superstars will collide once again in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The writers have done well to build this rivalry in recent weeks. However, Omos needs to prove himself against the former WWE Champion to come across as a threat in the company.

With that said, MVP must help his associate pick up a win at WrestleMania Backlash. The victory will help Omos stay relevant on RAW while fueling the rivalry between MVP and The All Mighty.

WWE could then look to bring MVP back to the ring for a retirement match against the former WWE Champion. Lashley could be the perfect man to end MVP’s illustrious in-ring career.

#1. Drew McIntyre must pin one half of The Usos on WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns commanded The Usos to head over to RAW and win the tag team championships of the brand to unify it. Jimmy and Jey Uso were ready to face RK-Bro in a tag team title unification match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Tribal Chief had a change of heart just a couple of weeks before the premium live event. He beat down Randy Orton and Riddle during a contract signing segment and tore up the contract papers.

Drew McIntyre entered the rivalry and helped RK-Bro fight off The Bloodline. After the dust settled, Paul Heyman demanded a six-man tag team match between the two teams at WrestleMania Backlash.

This will be one of the most exciting matches of the night. The rivalry between McIntyre and Reigns has been building up well, and they will be in the spotlight during the contest.

WWE must allow McIntyre to dominate in the high-profile match before nailing Jimmy or Jey with a Claymore to pick up the win. The result will allow The Scottish Psychopath a chance to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the two titles.

The Head of the Table has run through every opponent he has come across for his Universal title. A rivalry against the man who defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 would be fantastic.

