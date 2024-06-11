WWE is yet to air Ricochet's final match that featured a title change: Full spoilers on what happened

Ricochet is supposed to have made his final WWE appearance on Monday Night RAW this week, as he has reportedly opted to leave the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expires. Therefore, Bron Breakker's backstage assault on him during the latest edition of RAW was seemingly to write him off television.

However, WWE has yet to air Ricochet's final match, which featured a title change. For those unaware, the 35-year-old star was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. However, The Future of Flight lost the title to Andrade in his most recent match, which was held following last week's episode of SmackDown.

The match involved fast-paced action with both superstars delivering their spectacular moves. However, it ended in three minutes, with a title change taking place in the match. This clip is expected to air on X/Twitter this week, with WWE officially announcing the crowning of a new Speed Champion.

For those unaware, WWE Speed is a contest exclusively aired on the company's official X/Twitter handle, featuring matches with a time limit of three minutes. Ricochet won the inaugural Speed Championship on May 3, 2024, and held the title for a while before losing it to Andrade.

It remains to be seen when WWE features the clip of his most recent match on X/Twitter.

Ricochet's accomplishments in WWE

Ricochet's WWE career has been a roller coaster ride, with him experiencing ups and downs both. He has been one of the incredible high-flying charismatic superstars who has often left fans flabbergasted. The 35-year-old star won several championships in his WWE career.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August 2018, he won the NXT North American Championship, his first title in the Stamford-based promotion. Ricochet was drafted to the main roster the following year, where he went on to capture the United States Championship in June 2019.

The Future of Flight was involved in several incredible feuds and shared the ring with some of the top superstars in WWE. He later won the Intercontinental Championship when he defeated Sami Zayn in March 2022. However, his title reign ended at the hands of Gunther in less than four months.

Ricochet's most recent championship win came when he became the inaugural Speed Champion and created history. Therefore, it will be safe to say that his career trajectory in WWE has been a roller coaster ride. It remains to be seen where he ends up after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expires.

