WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Impact star Kongo Kong recalls Rosey giving him advice about Vince McMahon

Rosey had some words of advice for Kongo Kong.

Rosey told Kongo to tone down his style if he wanted to be in the WWE

Impact Wrestling star Kongo Kong recently made an appearance on The Roman Show hosted by Rodolfo Roman. Kongo spoke about a variety of topics including his Impact stint, working with Jeff Jarrett, as well as the advice that former WWE Superstar Rosey had given him about Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Kongo Kong is a 6’7” 250-pound professional wrestler, who made waves on the professional wrestling circuit when he debuted in Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion in 2015. Kong subsequently made his Impact Wrestling debut in 2017 after GFW merged with Impact and has been a part of the promotion since.

Kongo also toured India with Impact Wrestling recently.

During his appearance on the show, the 37-year-old Kongo stated that Jeff Jarrett was one of the “coolest bosses” to work for. He said that working with Jeff Jarrett was very liberating for him as a professional wrestler as Jarrett allowed him to work his own style and to be himself in the ring.

He then spoke about the late WWE Superstar Matthew “Rosey” Anoa’i and recalled a conversation where Rosey had given him advice about being a big man in the WWE. He was quoted as saying:

"I was told one time by Rosey, he said if you get a job with (WWE Chairman) Vince McMahon, he'll ask you to stay on the ground and be a big man and fight like a big man and not do this flying crap.”

Kongo is known for his high-flying moves and as per Rosey, Vince McMahon wouldn’t have liked it too much. Kongo said that he told Rosey that he didn’t work for McMahon but if he did, he would do what McMahon told him to. Kongo stated:

“I don't know what his angle was when he told me that but I said 'with all due respect I don't work for Vince, but when I do I'll do what he tells me to, but in the mean time I need to separate myself."

Kongo also spoke about travelling to India with Impact Wrestling and said that it was a great experience.

Kongo Kong is currently involved in an angle with Impact Wrestling Knockout Laurel Van Ness. Van Ness is currently Kong’s on-screen valet and accompanies him to his matches in the ring.

In all fairness, Rosey wasn’t wrong about Vince McMahon. McMahon likes big men to be powerful and impactful monsters instead of being acrobatic and has been guilty in the past of toning down the styles of several big wrestlers.

As far as Kongo Kong is concerned, even though he’s 37 years old, he looks to have a bright future in the world of professional wrestling. Kong is definitely one of the top attractions on Impact Wrestling right now and if he continues putting in the good work, the WWE will surely come calling soon!

