WWR Rumors - Superstars released without prior warning

Many people in WWE didn't see this coming and it's extremely unfortunate.

The reactions of the talents say everything you need to know about the situation.

WWE

The recent spree of releases from the WWE has not just caught the fans off guard but also the talents and employees that were on the receiving end.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz that the talents didn't know about the cuts well in advance.

Before releases, WWE issued an announcement regarding the cost-cutting measures that were about to be taken and the talents, as well as the employees, had no clue what was in store for them.

Tom revealed that the news came out of nowhere as there were no warnings given before the decision was made.

WWE announced the first five Superstars to be released and the company immediately began making the phone calls.

The batch of releases surprised everyone, which was evident from Drake Maverick's heartbreaking reaction to his departure.

Tome stated the following:

It came out of nowhere and almost immediately after the talent were informed that there would be cuts and all staff were told, the producers, the writers were told that there would be cuts. Phone calls were immediately started to be made. The first five people announced by the WWE, they had been contacted immediately afterwards. They had no warning.

This batch of releases when they were coming was definitely a surprise. No one knew this was coming in advance.

So will there be another round of releases?

That's thankfully it for now but there is a possibility of another batch coming soon and it all depends on Vince McMahon's final decision.

The locker room has unsurprisingly not reacted well to the releases and furloughs and we can't even imagine the hardships that the released talents and employees are currently facing due to WWE's unforeseen cost-cutting decisions.

We hope the situation to get back to normal as soon as possible.