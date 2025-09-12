4 Blockbuster WWE Reunions that could happen now that AJ Lee is back

The wrestling world has been stunned since AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown last week. CM Punk managed to bring his wife back, finally, after Becky Lynch got involved in the feud between Punk and her husband, Seth Rollins. The four stars are now set to collide in a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and the excitement among fans has been off the charts.

AJ Lee’s return has brought a lot of delight all around the wrestling world. Her return has opened up the possibility of several feuds that have been a dream for the fans, but has also ended up opening up the possibility of some massive reunions. Let’s check out a few stars that she could reunite with following her return.

#4. Dolph Ziggler

The on-screen romance between Lee and Dolph Ziggler back during her first run in the company was undoubtedly one of the most memorable storylines of their careers. While Lee now has CM Punk on her side, a reunion with Ziggler might be possible as well.

The former United States Champion is no longer a part of WWE currently, but a potential return could feature the two stars alongside each other sometime in the future. Ziggler could potentially team up with Punk and Lee to take on the entire Vision as well, if he returns in the next few weeks.

#3. Tamina

AJ Lee had Tamina by her side when she was the WWE Divas Champion back during her first run in the company. Tamina acted as her enforcer, ensuring that the star kept hold of the title during her dominant run. While the partnership didn’t last long, it highlighted AJ’s character, using Tamina’s strength to protect her spot at the top.

A potential heel turn for Lee sometime in the future could open the possibility of running the entire history once again

#2. AJ Lee’s former associate, Big E

Back during her heel run in the company, AJ Lee had a bodyguard as well. While Tamina acted as one at one point in time, former WWE Champion Big E also assumed the role of her bodyguard back in the day. Their pairing gave Lee an edge over other stars on the roster, with Big E often interfering in her matches to protect her title reign.

While their alliance back in the day ended abruptly, things could get back on track once again. Though Big E is not allowed to compete after his brutal neck injury, he could still act as a bodyguard and take everyone down without interfering in the ring.

#1. Paige

The rivalry between Paige and AJ Lee became a turning point in the women’s division. Paige shocked the world by defeating AJ on her first night, sparking a back-and-forth feud that delivered classic moments. But in real life, the duo turned out to become good friends following the storyline, and Paige’s reaction when AJ returned said it all. The duo also featured as a tag team in WWE, and turned out to have incredible chemistry in the squared circle.

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio Could @Saraya be next to return to @wwe? Hear it from Saraya herself with @davidlagreca1 &amp; @NatbyNature on the #bustedopen247 Podcast! https://t.co/LZsoP9Lajz

While both stars have not come face-to-face with each other in years, a reunion could be witnessed if Paige makes her return to WWE sometime in the future. A potential reunion between both stars will undoubtedly be phenomenal and leave the entire world talking. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for these potential reunions.

