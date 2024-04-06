5 reasons why Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be a disaster

Cody Rhodes is set to headline WrestleMania 40, and the day of his potential ascension has almost arrived. The marquee match that will headline the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia on Sunday is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Rhodes and current champion Roman Reigns.

It is the story of The American Nightmare's quest for redemption as he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief during their last encounter at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rhodes and Reigns will lock horns in Philadelphia in what will be their second chapter on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The stakes are higher, and the stage is ever grander this year. However, if The Prodigal Son fails to triumph at WrestleMania 40, it could have huge implications. Let's look at five reasons why Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows would be a disaster.

#5. Cody Rhodes would lose all momentum and credibility

WWE has built Cody Rhodes for the last two years and showcased his journey as the story of an underdog who has been on a quest to vanquish Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes failed to accomplish the task last year. Despite having red-hot momentum, he suffered a huge loss at WrestleMania 39 against Reigns, which was a major setback for his character. Therefore, if he loses this year at WrestleMania once again, it would put an end to his momentum.

Moreover, The American Nightmare would lose his credibility and everything he promised to the fans would ring hollow. Cody Rhodes losing to The Tribal Chief twice in a row would be a disaster, and there would be a dead end in front of WWE's biggest babyface superstar.

#4. Fans could riot and completely turn on Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe was quite disgruntled after Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes last year at The Show of Shows. Since then, they have been vociferously clamoring to see Rhodes defeat The Tribal Chief and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, if The American Nightmare once again suffers a huge loss against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, there would be pandemonium, and the WWE Universe could riot. Fan outrage might be uncontrollable if their hero succumbs to The Bloodline again.

Besides, the fans could completely turn on Reigns and hijack his championship run after WrestleMania 40. It could give rise to a conundrum with the WWE Universe heavily detesting The Tribal Chief with a chorus of boos even louder than the ones he received on the RAW after WrestleMania 33.

#3. Cody Rhodes' quest for redemption would be futile

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022, he has been looking to win the WWE Championship and fulfill the dream of his late father. He has been on a quest to finish his story, as his tale with Roman Reigns transcended the realm of storytelling and has become far more personal.

However, if The American Nightmare fails to subjugate The Tribal Chief this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All after two years of build-up, it would be catastrophic as it would put him in the backseat. Cody Rhodes' quest for redemption would ultimately be futile, and all his promises would sound hollow.

Even if he gets yet another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it would not seem convincing, and people would hardly be able to restore their faith in his journey.

#2. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be held hostage for a long time

Roman Reigns' next blockbuster feud after WrestleMania 40 will likely be with The Rock, as WWE has been cooking up this high-profile match seemingly for WrestleMania 41. Therefore, if The Tribal Chief vanquishes Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year, he is likely to hold the title hostage for a long time.

It is quite likely that the 38-year-old will not drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Rock if they lock horns at The Show of Shows next year. Therefore, Roman Reigns will possibly hold the title hostage until SummerSlam 2025 or WrestleMania 42.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes losing against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 could be a disaster. While Roman's part-time schedule and lesser title defences have already irked the fans, him holding the title hostage for yet another year or two could add fuel to the fire and aggravate the situation.

#1. WWE Universe could detest the Triple H-led management

Triple H has delivered some stupendous things ever since presiding over WWE's creative regime. While the fans have always heaped praise on him, it wouldn't take long for them to turn on the WWE CCO if he goes against their wishes and makes a reckless decision at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Universe has been vociferously clamoring to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. If it doesn't happen, the fans could revolt against the Triple H-led management and detest The Game for his imprudent decision.

This could be catastrophic for the Stamford-based promotion and its ongoing product, which has been red-hot lately, with WWE breaking attendance records. The fans could boycott the shows, and their resentment could turn into a clamorous movement against Triple H and WWE.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes needs to put an end to Roman Reigns' indomitable championship reign in the main event of WrestleMania 40 and close the grand event in style.

