6-Time WWE Champion to cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris? Chances explored

CM Punk's pursuit of gold continues at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, where he will participate in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship against the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. The challengers attempted to form a coalition to take on Seth Rollins' faction, but the events at this week's RAW proved that lines have been drawn, and it will be every man for himself on Sunday. That said, in an interesting possibility, The Second City Saint's championship aspirations could be ruined by the six-time WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.The speculation arose after what went down on the latest episode of the Netflix show. A visibly tense Jey Uso was seen backstage venting out to Roman Reigns about the upcoming title match and the increasing tension between the challengers.While offering some words of encouragement to his cousin, Reigns warned The YEET Master against trusting CM Punk. It appears that the OTC1 still holds a grudge against The Second City Saint for his actions during the road to WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.Reigns' advice seemingly worked as Jey Uso stood tall at the end of Monday Night RAW after laying out CM Punk and LA Knight. The Head of the Table is firmly backing his cousin to walk out of Clash in Paris as the World Heavyweight Champion.Moreover, considering Reigns' issues with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, the OTC1 could make his presence felt during the Fatal Four-Way Match on Sunday to ensure Jey Uso walks away victorious, and his rivals leave empty-handed.The Original Tribal Chief is scheduled to lock horns with Bronson Reed at the upcoming PLE. However, that might not stop him from interfering in the World Heavyweight Championship match. That said, this is all speculation for now.CM Punk breaks character to praise Seth RollinsSeth Rollins has targeted CM Punk ever since the latter returned to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023. The Visionary has never shied away from letting the world know how he feels about The Second City Saint, both on television and in interviews.Surprisingly, despite being bitter rivals, Punk recently gave Rollins his flowers and acknowledged The Visionary's talent and success in WWE. While speaking on ESPN's First Take, the 46-year-old discussed his rivalry with Seth Rollins and the upcoming title match at Clash in Paris.&quot;Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion,&quot; Punk said.Fans will witness the next chapter in the rivalry between The Visionary and The Best in the World at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see how it plays out on Sunday.