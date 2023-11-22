4 ways Randy Orton can punish Jey Uso at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Last night on Monday on RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that his former Legacy teammate Randy Orton will be the fifth member of his team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Orton and Rhodes will team with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Despite Uso having turned over a new leaf in recent months, Jey is very much one of the men responsible for Orton having been out for over a year, with Randy being assaulted by The Usos in May 2022 on SmackDown before going on the shelf.

With their history in mind, we are going to take a look at four ways Randy Orton may look to get revenge on Jey Uso inside WarGames.

#4. Randy Orton joins forces with an old friend

Out of all of his WarGames teammates, Randy undoubtedly is closest to Cody Rhodes. The two stars were part of the Legacy faction in the late 2000s, dominating the main event scene for most of 2009.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Viper praised a young Cody Rhodes for helping him when they were teaming together.

"Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter," said Randy. “So as much as he puts me over for taking him under my wing when he was brand new, and drove me around town to town like he was a good — Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show." [H/T Fightful]

Given their close bond, a shocking finish to the match could see Orton and Rhodes reform their old partnership and assault Jey Uso to cost them the bout.

#3. The Viper strikes backstage

With him now in the latter stages of his career, Orton is now adored by the wrestling fanbase.

Speaking to TalkSPORT in 2020, Ric Flair, Randy Orton's old Evolution teammate, hailed The Viper as the number one guy in the company.

"Randy has done and accomplished so much and he's been there a long time - people don't realise this. But every time he says something, it's the truth. And his level of ability right now and his health are both great. He's at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy. The thing about Randy is, he's so good that I think just because he's been there for so long you think 'gosh, can he get any better?' and he just continues [to get better] if given the opportunity to shine. But I hope he retires soon so I can get my third ring [laughs]." [H/T TalkSPORT]

Despite both the internal and external praise he receives, Orton made a name for himself by being one of the most evil and vindictive stars in the company's history.

From his vicious head punt to kissing an unconscious Stephanie McMahon in front of a handcuffed Triple H, there was literally no level an evil Orton wouldn't stoop to.

With his evil nature in mind, Randy Orton may surprise all in attendance and attack Jey Uso before the match backstage, rendering the former member of the bloodline unable to compete.

#2. Orton waits until the last second

While he may attack Jey backstage, fans fully expect the pair to at least coexist throughout the match as they look to take down a common enemy in the form of The Judgment Day.

However, when the bell rings at the end and if Randy Orton and Uso's team emerge as the victors, The Apex Predator may look to shock all the fans in attendance and hit Jey with his iconic RKO finisher.

Orton's stunning move after picking up his first win in over a year and a half would firmly reaffirm him as one of the biggest and most feared stars in the company.

#1. Randy leaves Jey Uso on his own

Another villainous technique that Randy Orton may use on Jey Uso could simply be to leave him alone in the ring and face the wrath of Judgment Day all by himself.

This spot could take place if Jey and Randy are the final two members of their team standing after Rollins, Rhodes, and Zayn are all rendered unconscious in the ring.

Given how little empathy Randy Orton has towards Jey Uso and his zero interactions with The Judgment Day, do not be surprised if The Viper leaves Main Event Jey high and dry in Chicago.

