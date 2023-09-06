4 WWE RAW stars who are angry with Jey Uso

This past Saturday at WWE Payback, both those at home and in attendance were left in shock as Jey Uso was announced as the newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster, just weeks after quitting the company on SmackDown.

Whilst the fanbase is well behind the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion right now, over the past few years Jey has certainly built up his fair share of enemies. His association with Roman Reigns as part of the once-dominant faction, The Bloodline, Jey and his family resorted to various underhanded tactics in order to come away with many wins.

Now on his own and without his family to help fight his battles, Uso must now face the repercussions of his actions on RAW. Join us as we take a look at 4 Monday Night RAW Superstars who have the right to be angry with Jey Uso.

#4 - A warrior may want revenge on Jey Uso

Last year, Drew McIntyre was gunning for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two big stars would battle it out at Clash At The Castle in the United Kingdom. Ahead of the match, McIntyre was victim to many assaults from The Bloodline, including from Jey Uso.

At Clash At The Castle with a swell of local support many thought it would be Drew's time. However, thanks to outside interference from Jey's younger brother Solo Sikoa, Drew McIntyre like many others would go on to be screwed out of beating Roman Reigns for the title.

Following his loss Drew reflected on the match whilst speaking to the Daily Mail, stating that Roman and The Usos just made it impossible for him to win gold at the time.

"The way everything went down at Clash at the Castle with Roman and Solo getting involved and the follow-up with The Usos and myself and Sheamus and the Bloodline’s strength in numbers meant the heavyweight championship and tag team championships weren’t even options." (H/T Daily Mail)

Fast forward to this week on RAW where Drew intensely stared down a now babyface Jey, with only Sami Zayn there to prevent a potential brawl.

#3 - The Original Bro goes after Jimmy's Bro

Another one of Jey's former rivals who may not be too happy to see him on Monday Night RAW is Matt Riddle. The Original Bro and his tag team partner Randy Orton were arguably cheated out of becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in May 2022, with Roman Reigns assisting The Usos when the referee's back was turned.

Since then, it seems as though Riddle has never truly gotten past this loss, with his efforts in capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship also being thwarted thanks to distractions from The Usos.

Matt Riddle is a lot more relaxed than the intense Drew McIntyre. But given that Jey Uso has been a big reason behind many of his greatest losses, The Original Bro may not be so forgiving of the former member of The Bloodline.

#2 - Kevin Owens is not finished with Jey

At the start of 2023, Jey Uso was very close with his fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn, with the pair even referring to each other as brothers. This past Monday on RAW, Zayn also welcomed back his former ally with open arms on the red brand.

One person who may not be too happy with this is Sami's best friend and tag team partner Kevin Owens, who arguably has been the biggest victim of The Bloodline since the group's reign of terror began in 2020. Losing multiple world title matches to Roman Reigns, Owens has a vendetta against anyone associated with The Tribal Chief, and that includes Jey.

Owens is currently injured, however, once he returns it will be intriguing to see what he makes of Jey and Sami Zayn reuniting once again.

#1 - Cody Rhodes becomes Jey Uso's nightmare

At Payback, Jey was announced as a Monday Night RAW Superstar by The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Currently, Rhodes is arguably the most popular babyface on the roster, therefore it made sense for him to deliver the good news of Jey's arrival.

Although Cody was pleased to welcome Uso to the red brand he no doubt has not forgotten Jey's actions at WrestleMania 39 this past April where the 38-year-old attempted to screw Rhodes out of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

Whilst Cody is always one to look for the good in people he too must still look at Jey Uso as a physical reminder of what is undoubtedly the biggest loss of his professional wrestling career.

