4 WWE stars who can interfere in the men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series

Tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames scores will be settled as 10 of the company's biggest stars will do battle inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage.

The match will see The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre take on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton.

Join us as we take a look 4 top stars who may potentially interfere in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

#4 - Mami helps her her boys

The only member of The Judgment Day who is not in the match is the group's only female member and the arguable leader, Rhea Ripley.

However, the Women's World Champion has shown that she is more than capable of handling her business against some of the strongest male stars in the company. Therefore do not be surprised if Ripley gets physically involved in the matchup.

During a recent interview with Sporting News Rhea Ripley was asked how it the dynamic of The Judgment Day is with all of them being so successful as of late.

"We don’t technically have a leader, none of us really lead – we just have specific jobs that we are better at. They all listen to me and they all believe in me and it helps me believe in myself at the same time." Ripley added: "I feel like we’re only just scratching the surface… I think it could be something we can ride for a long time."

#3 - The Second City Saint returns to WWE

A huge rumor heading into the Premium Live Event is the potential WWE return of CM Punk.

The Best In The World recently left AEW under difficult circumstances and with Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago, Saturday could be the perfect time for him to return to WWE.

A potential way in which he could make his comeback could be for him to interfere in the men's WarGames match. Whether he attacks the heels or the faces though remains to be seen and is quite hard to predict.

Whilst Punk carries a lot of baggage with him, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano stated on the Battleground podcast that he would welcome Punk's return.

"At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that’s the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I’m all for it." (H/T NoDQ)

#2 - The Bloodline attack family

One of the most intriguing participants in the men's WarGames match is Jey Uso. The former right-hand man to The Tribal Chief has left his family and The Bloodline with him looking to carve out his own journey.

However, despite Jey now being a key figure on Monday Night RAW his brothers on SmackDown Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are still not over him leaving the group as well as their family.

Therefore, do not be surprised if Uso and Sikoa both look to attack their brother whether it be during the match or when Jey makes his way to the ring.

While Jey Uso is trying to put The Bloodline behind him, he recently said in an interview with Billboard that he is hoping to face his brother Jimmy next April at WrestleMania 40.

"I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

#1 - The Megastar thwarts The Bloodline

One of the biggest stars to emerge in 2023 has undoubtedly been the megastar, LA Knight. From garnering a great relationship with the fans to facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, LA Knight has risen to the top of the card.

Despite losing to Reigns at Crown Jewel earlier this month, LA Knight is still looking to take out every single member of The Bloodline.

Speaking on the SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight said that he is gunning for every member of the top WWE faction.

"I got to make sure that there is no chance that Jimmy Uso can interfere. I got to make sure that there’s no chance that Solo Sikoa can interfere. I gotta make sure there’s no chance that Paul Heyman can interfere the next time that I see Roman Reigns one-on-one." (H/T Cageside Seats)

If Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attempt to take out Jey during the WarGames match, LA Knight may look to suppress their attack and thwart their attempts at hurting their brother.

What surprises do you think are in store for the fans at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.