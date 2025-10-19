3 WWE Title changes on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW this week will be live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show is expected to be an interesting one because WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins can vacate his title amidst rumors of a shoulder injury. Moreover, after being betrayed by his Vision members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last week, Seth Rollins has a lot to answer.

Similarly, this week's RAW can also witness several title changes as few superstars will put their titles on the line. In this listicle, we shall list 3 title changes that can take place on the show this week.

#3 AJ Styles and Dragon Lee can dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as World Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will square off against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW. The duo of Styles and Dragon Lee, along with Penta, did defeat the Judgment Day fellows two weeks back on RAW, when Dominik Mysterio fled the match after being confronted by Rusev.

Therefore, this week on RAW, Styles and Dragon Lee have the chance to remove Balor and McDonagh as the champions. The Phenomenal is riding high after his match against John Cena at Crown Jewel. Even though he lost the bout, Styles' performance drew him widespread applause. The last time he won the RAW Tag Team championship was in April 2021. It remains to be seen if he will once again become a tag team champion.

#2 Maxxine Dupri to end Becky Lynch’s WWE Intercontinental Championship reign

Maxxine Dupri can also end Becky Lynch's tenure as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on RAW. The Alpha Academy member had a major win over Becky on the October 6 edition of RAW, when she won the match via a countout. This was an embarrassing loss for Becky, and also her first loss on RAW after winning the Intercontinental title.

While she came out successfully defending the title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley so far, The Man can fall short of a victory against Maxxine Dupri on RAW this week. This win would also be considered a big push for Maxxine on Monday Night RAW.

#1 Rusev to finally knock Dominik Mysterio off his perch

Rusev will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio once again for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While Dominik somehow won their last encounter by pulling off a dirty move, it might be difficult for him to beat The Bulgarian Brute this time on RAW.

Dom defended his title against Penta last week on RAW, but somehow managed to win once again. Rusev was supposed to face the winner of this match, and will face Dominik this week. Balor and McDonagh aren't expected to come out for Dominik in this match, and Dirty Dom may not be able to steal the win against Rusev this week.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how WWE's creative team books these matches on the red brand

