5 directions for Omos as a WWE free agent

Omos hasn't been seen on WWE television since participating in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at the 2023 SummerSlam. However, The Nigerian Giant has competed in a handful of matches at live events since then. In November, Omos faced Akira Tozawa at house shows on four occasions, winning each time. He would defeat Johnny Gargano twice during house show appearances in September.

As a free agent, The Nigerian Giant can theoretically show up on any brand of his choosing. Nonetheless, he's been absent from televised WWE programming since August. What's next for the 7'3" Omos?

Let's look at five potential directions for the former RAW Tag Team Champion as a free agent in WWE without further ado.

#5. The Nigerian Giant starts a storyline with Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

As mentioned, Omos has battled Akira Tozawa numerous times in recent weeks in untelevised encounters. Perhaps the story they've been telling during house shows will carry over to a live episode of Monday Night RAW.

Considering that Akira Tozawa has back-up on the red brand, Chad Gable and Otis will likely come to Tozawa's defense if he were to be confronted or attacked by Omos and MVP. This could lead to multiple matches involving The Nigerian Giant and Alpha Academy.

There's also the chance that Alpha Academy will attempt to recruit Omos into the group. If Omos accepts and is welcomed into the faction, he might become a comedy character, potentially killing off the mystique he possesses as a fierce monster in WWE. Omos joining the comedic stable could also demonstrate The Nigerian Giant's range as an onscreen performer.

A battle between the 416-pound Omos and the 330-pound Otis would be a collision of superheavyweights, which would undoubtedly excite many members of the WWE Universe, including Big E.

There's also the chance of Chad Gable (5'8") or Akira Tozawa (5'7") becoming 'giant killers' akin to Rey Mysterio Jr in WCW if either one of them were to shockingly knock off the Nigerian goliath in a one-on-one match. They could also give Omos strong and convincing victories on his way to greener pastures in WWE.

#4. MVP announces Omos for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes was the first to declare his entry in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. While the Nigerian Giant might not be the second man to declare his participation in the match, there's still a good chance he will participate in January's 30-man battle royal.

Montel Vontavious Porter does much of the talking for Omos, so it would make perfect sense for MVP to be the one to announce that The Nigerian Giant will take part in the 2024 men's Rumble. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024. This gives them ample time to announce Omos' involvement in the proceedings.

Omos has previously found success in battle royals. At the 2021 Survivor Series, The Nigerian Giant won The Rock's 25th Anniversary battle royal after eliminating 12 of the 25 participants. While he never won the 30-man Royal Rumble, he did find some success during the 2022 edition of the match, eliminating Damian Priest and both members of The Street Profits.

Similarly, while Omos didn't win the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, he was still able to eliminate five competitors in the form of Rick Boogs, Apollo Crews, Butch, JD McDonagh, and Matt Riddle. Eight WWE Superstars needed to team up to eliminate Omos from the match at SummerSlam. Similarly, six wrestlers banded together to eliminate The Nigerian Giant from the 2022 Rumble.

#3. Omos goes after Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship

Ilja Dragunov is currently locked in a feud with Baron Corbin over the NXT Championship. The Czar is scheduled to defend his title against Corbin at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 9, 2023. If the Mad Dragon can get past The Lone Wolf, there's a chance he'll have an even larger challenger on the horizon.

Dragunov has never faced someone the size of the 7'3" Omos in a WWE ring. If the Nigerian Giant were to go down to NXT in search of gold, The Mad Dragon might be in for the fight of his life. 'Omos vs. Dragunov' could be a battle akin to the story of David vs Goliath.

The Czar is billed at 5'10", meaning that Omos will have a considerable height advantage over Dragunov if they were to face off in a wrestling ring. Baron Corbin, who is billed at 6'8", is also much taller than Dragunov. The 416-pound Nigerian Giant also outweighs The Mad Dragon by over 200 pounds, considering that Dragunov is billed at 210 pounds. Ilja may have to defeat opponents more significant than him if he wants to survive at the top of the food chain in NXT.

If Dragunov were to topple Omos, that would certainly increase the stock of The Czar. However, there's no shame in losing to a giant.

#2. Omos and MVP bring their house show gimmick to WWE television

During recent house show events, MVP has purportedly offered $10,000 of his own money to whoever can knock Omos off his feet. So far, Akira Tozawa has accepted this challenge and failed in all his attempts. Although, to Tozawa's credit, he put up a fight against the 7'3" Nigerian Giant each time.

MVP and Omos could introduce this concept to WWE television in the coming weeks. Akira Tozawa and other members of Alpha Academy could do their best to knock the giant off his feet to collect MVP's money. This stipulation could help Omos rack up victories and look strong in the process.

If WWE properly builds up this gimmick on television, whoever can knock Omos off his feet would predictably receive a sizeable pop from fans in attendance.

#1. Gunther defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Nigerian Giant

The Ring General has taken on all comers when defending his Intercontinental Championship. At over 530 days, Gunther is the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history. However, he has never faced someone the size of Omos during this historic reign.

Gunther has defeated numerous top contenders, including Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Matt Riddle, and The Miz. But the 7'3" Nigerian may become The Ring General's ultimate test as Intercontinental Champion.

Omos vs. Gunther would likely be a 'heel vs. heel' scenario, but it's safe to assume that wrestling fans would side with the hard-hitting Austrian over the relatively green Nigerian Giant. If they were to collide, it would surely be a slobberknocker and an attraction to be featured on Monday Night RAW or a future PLE.