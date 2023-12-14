4 WWE stars who modified their gimmicks in 2023

As 2023 comes to an end, WWE fans are taking the time to reflect on the past 12 months of sports entertainment.

From Sami Zayn leaving The Bloodline, to Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's show stealer at WrestleMania, and the rise of LA Knight, 2023 has been a great year for the company.

One of the most intriguing aspects of any year in wrestling is when a performer changes their gimmick or persona, so let's take a look at how 4 WWE Superstars did just that in 2023.

#4 - A rising WWE star

One of the brightest young stars in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years has undoubtedly been the former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The son of Rick Steiner was positioned as the top babyface on WWE's third brand for most of his time on the show, that was until this past April after he lost his title, which then resulted in him adopting a much more vicious and aggressive side to his gimmick.

One person who is a big fan of Bron Breakker's heel turn is Booker T, who praised the decision to alter the young star's character whilst speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"I like Bron Breakker better as a heel. He should have started out as a heel, but with him having the pedigree, background, and name, you jumpstart him as a babyface, I get that too. I'm from the school that, you put him out there as a heel first and it teaches him everything he needs to know about being a babyface because he's working babyfaces." (H/T Clutch Points)

#3 - The Right Hand Man stands on his own

Expand Tweet

Another huge moment in 2023 has seen the rise of Jey Uso, with him having developed into one of WWE's most popular babyfaces.

In the summer. he and his brother Jimmy finally broke free of Roman Reigns' control as they superkicked him on SmackDown. However, Jimmy and Jey's time together as a top tag team would come to an end a few months later at SummerSlam as Jimmy would cost Jey the win in his world title match against Roman.

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Jey sent a warning to his brother, stating that a beating is coming his way.

"I feel somewhat empty. Like you said, I’m at the highest point. I do want my brother to be there. I wish we was all good. But man, things happen. Family fight, uce, and we gonna love each other at the end. But Jimmy gonna get this work. You got an a*s-whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Now on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso has been able to thrive as one of the company's top single babyface stars for the first time in his career.

#2 - A Hall of Famer turns her back on the fans

At WrestleMania 39 in April fans got to witness the in-ring return of the WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. The former Women's Champion teamed with long-time friend Lita and Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Stratus' partnership would not last long though, as Trish stunned the fans just a few weeks later as she turned heel by attacking Becky on RAW.

Having been known as a babyface for most of her career, Trish Stratus was asked on Busted Open Radio how it felt to perform as a villain in WWE for the first time in almost 20 years.

"I had to get a point across so that’s what I did… I remember saying ‘God, I haven’t done a heel promo in 18 years. Like it’s been a long time right?… Was I apprehensive? I always am but that’s what’s exciting to me. I thrive on challenge, that’s part of why I’m even doing this." (H/T SEScoops)

#1 - The Scottish Warrior is only taking care of himself

A performer who was in much need of a creative shift was Drew McIntyre, the Scottish star has not been a world champion since 2020 and was in much need of a character change.

Last month on RAW, Drew finally snapped as he attacked Jey Uso, a move which cost the former Bloodline member and Cody Rhodes a chance to regain the tag team titles.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Drew McIntyre, who is now set to face Seth Rollins for the world title in the coming weeks, stated that he is not going to take it easy on him as he is determined to hold gold once again.

"The next story: win the World Heavyweight Championship with people actually there in the audience. Seth, the compassion's gone, the sympathy’s gone. You felt it yourself. I’ll do whatever it takes to start the year as World Heavyweight Champion." [H/T - Fightful]

Drew's heel turn has allowed him to face a litany of new opponents, with the former WWE Champion looking like a top main event star once again.

