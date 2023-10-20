"Your girl was bald... I had no hair" - Current top female WWE star makes surprising confession

WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about going bald a few years ago.

The Princess of Staten Island joined the Stamford-based company in 2013. She spent about three years competing on NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016. The 35-year-old has since won the SmackDown Women's Championship, 24/7 Championship, and the Women's Tag Team titles.

Speaking to Women's Health about her hair routine, Carmella revealed that she went bald two years ago. She explained that her hair was constantly getting pulled in the ring, causing her to have bald patches.

"As far as my hair care routine goes, I mean your girl was bald about two years ago. I had no hair. I mean getting my hair constantly pulled in the ring. I mean my extensions would get yanked out. I would have bald patches and the constant heat and it's just, it's crazy being a lady wrestler and trying to keep your hair intact. But, I will say the prenatal vitamins have really helped. And I try not to style my hair as much as possible. That way don't have to worry about putting as much heat on my hair and finally your girl is not bald anymore and we love that," she said. [6:44 - 7:17]

Carmella is currently absent from WWE

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently on maternity leave from WWE. The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy last May. She is due next month.

Carmella last competed in March. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she discussed whether she plans to return to in-ring competition after giving birth.

"I for sure plan to come back. I think it's important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I'm not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don't even know what to expect as far as how I'm going to feel after having a baby," she said.

