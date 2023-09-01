Former World Champion wishes to return and tag alongside Corey Graves before retiring from WWE

Corey Graves last wrestled in WWE in 2014 before retiring from in-ring action due to concussion induced issues. However, last year, Graves revealed that he was cleared for in-ring action, though he is yet to make his return. It seems that a returning Carmella could prompt the former NXT Tag Team Champion to step back into the squared circle to tag alongside his wife.

Carmella was recently asked on her Instagram what is one thing she would want to do before retiring. Here's what the former WWE Women's World Champion had to say:

"Ok, one thing to accomplish before I call it quits? I would love to have a mixed tag with my husband. I think that would be so amazing - for him to have a return match and for me to tag with him would be a dream. I think that would be so cool. I feel like I've done everything else. I've won the titles, I've won big matches, I've been part of big matches and I'm so grateful for everything in my career for everything in my career, but that would be something just so fun and different"

Carmella has been away from WWE

During the road to WrestleMania, Carmella was an integral part of the chase for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She made it so far as to compete in the number 1 contender's match for the title at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but failed to win the match.

Shortly after her loss, it was revealed that she was pregnant and had to take time off from the ring. She hasn't made an appearance since but is open to tagging with her husband Corey Graves before eventually retiring from wrestling.

Corey, on the other hand, was reportedly nearing an in-ring return last year but it never happened. If the current SmackDown commentator ever steps between the ropes again, tagging alongside his wife might be the perfect occasion to do so.

Would you like to see Corey Graves and Carmella in mixed tag action? Sound off in the comments section below.

