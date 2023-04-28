"Your secret is safe with me" - When married current WWE star flirted with Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has reportedly dated a few WWE Superstars over the past few years. During his early years in the company, he had a romantic relationship with Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The Show Off also later had a brief romance with Dana Brooke.

During an episode of WWE Inbox in 2015, another female superstar, Natalya, jokingly hit on the former World Heavyweight Champion. When Dolph asked her to choose who could be the prom king and queen in WWE, the two-time Women's Champion suggested that she and Ziggler would make a good couple.

"I think you and I would be a great prom king and queen," she said. "You just said what my eyes are saying to you right now," Ziggler replied. "Can you not tell Big E Langston, The Great Khali, or Tyson Kidd though?" Natalya added. "Your secret is safe with me," Dolph said. [From 0:52 to 01:02]

Natalya then told Ziggler that she and he would have made a good couple if they were both single.

"If I was single and you were, we would be a great team," she said. "I like that you're taken. I like a challenge Nattie. I'll talk to you later. I'll call you," Ziggler replied. [From 02:19 to 02:24]

Natalya is married to WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd)

Natalya and TJ Wilson kicked off their romantic relationship in 2001. They dated for nearly 12 years before tying the knot in June 2013. Their wedding was featured in the first season of Total Divas.

In an interview with Yahoo! Life, Natalya opened up about her relationship with TJ, disclosing that she did not fall in love with him at first sight.

"For me, it wasn't love at first sight. It wasn't until I started learning how to wrestle that there was this connection with T.J. that changed everything. He always would catch me, he'd always put himself on the line to make sure that I was safe, and when you're in the ring and you're learning how to wrestle, it's all about trust with your partner," she said.

