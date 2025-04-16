Zilla Fatu to help Jey Uso win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania? Potential swerve explored

Jey Uso is one of the many WWE Superstars who will be in action at WrestleMania 41, where he will attempt to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Interestingly, another name who might also make his presence known is Zilla Fatu.
After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso chose to face The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. The rivalry between them has intensified over the past few weeks, with the Austrian making things personal by attacking Jimmy Uso in front of The YEET Master. With Big Jim out of the picture, the challenger may be alone at The Show of Shows. However, another family member who can have Jey's back in Vegas is Zilla Fatu.
For those who are unaware, Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga, making him part of the Anoa'i family. He debuted in July 2023 at a house show in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion and has wrestled in different promotions since then. Days before WrestleMania 41, he will be present at the WaleMania event in Las Vegas, the same event Jey Uso is also advertised to appear at.
The Stamford-based promotion has been more than open to having its superstars appear in wrestling events outside WWE, and outsiders appear at its shows for a cameo. With this in mind, Zilla's appearance at WrestleMania 41 is plausible. Since the champion also involved the Anoa'i family after attacking Jimmy, Zilla can make his presence known and attack The Ring General.
However, the angle is speculative at this point.
Is Zilla Fatu interested in joining Jey Uso and the rest of his family in WWE?
The 25-year-old has had a successful wrestling run so far. He is the current ROW Heavyweight, the 4th Rope Heavyweight, and the House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion. Still, he remains interested in eventually joining Jey Uso and the rest of his family in WWE.
In October 2024, Zilla said on The Wrestle Era podcast that he would love to be with his family in WWE and was open to being incorporated by Triple H in any way. He added that he was destined to be in the Stamford-based promotion.
"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though!" he said.
It will be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu plays a role in Jey Uso's WrestleMania 41 match.