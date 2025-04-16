Zilla Fatu to help Jey Uso win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania? Potential swerve explored

Jey Uso is one of the many WWE Superstars who will be in action at WrestleMania 41, where he will attempt to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Interestingly, another name who might also make his presence known is Zilla Fatu.

Ad

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso chose to face The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. The rivalry between them has intensified over the past few weeks, with the Austrian making things personal by attacking Jimmy Uso in front of The YEET Master. With Big Jim out of the picture, the challenger may be alone at The Show of Shows. However, another family member who can have Jey's back in Vegas is Zilla Fatu.

Ad

Trending

For those who are unaware, Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga, making him part of the Anoa'i family. He debuted in July 2023 at a house show in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion and has wrestled in different promotions since then. Days before WrestleMania 41, he will be present at the WaleMania event in Las Vegas, the same event Jey Uso is also advertised to appear at.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The Stamford-based promotion has been more than open to having its superstars appear in wrestling events outside WWE, and outsiders appear at its shows for a cameo. With this in mind, Zilla's appearance at WrestleMania 41 is plausible. Since the champion also involved the Anoa'i family after attacking Jimmy, Zilla can make his presence known and attack The Ring General.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Is Zilla Fatu interested in joining Jey Uso and the rest of his family in WWE?

The 25-year-old has had a successful wrestling run so far. He is the current ROW Heavyweight, the 4th Rope Heavyweight, and the House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion. Still, he remains interested in eventually joining Jey Uso and the rest of his family in WWE.

Ad

In October 2024, Zilla said on The Wrestle Era podcast that he would love to be with his family in WWE and was open to being incorporated by Triple H in any way. He added that he was destined to be in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though!" he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu plays a role in Jey Uso's WrestleMania 41 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More