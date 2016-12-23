Sportskeeda Football Awards 2016: Forward of the Year

We are nearing the end of 2016 and as the curtains draw on yet another scintillating year of football, we are left with a few tough choices to make, like selecting the Best Forward of the Year 2016. We at Sportskeeda undertook the arduous task of running through all the stats and came up with the list of 10 best forwards of the year to choose from, upon which a polling was done with fans voting for their favourite for the award.

You can throw the age old adage – “Offence Wins Games, Defence Wins Championships” – out of the window in the age of Messi and Ronaldo. Forwards, undeniably, have the biggest impact on games these days given the sheer amount of goals that they score and have the inherent threat to turn the game on its head with a moment of brilliance.

How our Readers voted

We sent out a poll for fans to vote for who they believed to have been the best forward this year. Apart from that, the in-house team had a discussion of its own on the same.

The one with the highest vote received 10 points and the one with the lowest got 1 point. The scores from Sportskeeda’s list and the Reader’s choice are then added together, with the total score being taken.

In the event of two players being tied, Sportskeeda’s ranking takes preference. Surprisingly, there is a lot of difference between what we have picked, and what you readers have chosen. After taking the total from both the readers and our in-house set of experts, we have come up with this list.