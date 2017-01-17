Best and Worst of Raw - 16th January 2016

Just another filler episode, killing time until the Royal Rumble.

Even the Beast's return could not save the poor show

Just as Smackdown Live has been doing everything right, Raw has been constantly slipping in quality, week after week. This week felt like a whole lot of filler building up to the Royal Rumble. Even the return of the Beast did not do much for us.

One could have skipped this show and maybe directly have watched the next pay-per-view, and it would have still been okay. He/she wouldn’t have missed much.

Needless to say, we don't have a whole lot of positives for this week’s episode of Raw from North Little Rock. However, we shall try to be optimistic, and bring you the best and worst of this week's show.

#1 Best: An epic confrontation

The crowd popped big for this face off

The opening segment had less talking and more fists, and that's always a positive. The ring filled up with contenders and started to empty out upon the arrival of the Beast - Brock Lesnar.

This was a nice way to showcase Lesnar’s dominant role in the Royal Rumble. What caught our fancy, however, was a face-off between Lesnar and Strowman. The crowd seemed sold on the contest and the two even teased a fight before Strowman backed down.

It will be interesting to find out who Strowman faces at Wrestlemania, considering that WWE has teased both Strowman-Undertaker and Strowman-Lesnar matches recently. How does Goldberg fit into this whole scenario? The coming weeks should hopefully reveal all.