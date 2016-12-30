WWE Live Event Results: Atlanta 12/29/2016

by Prityush Haldar News 30 Dec 2016, 23:30 IST

WWE Champion AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship in a Triple Threat match against John Cena and Dean Ambrose

WWE Live moved to Atlanta this week after some power packed shows in Nashville and New York. The SmackDown Live roster tore the house down with some great in ring action and enthralled the WWE Universe in Atlanta.

#1 Tag Team Turmoil – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

SmackDown Live Tag Team champions American Alpha defended their title against The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and the team of Heath Slater & Rhyno in a nail-biting tag team turmoil.

The Ascension and the team of Slater and Rhyno got things started. Rhyno sent the Ascension packing with a Gore and scored the pinfall. The Vaudevillains came out next but didn't last long. Breezango came out to the forefront and eliminated Slater and Rhyno. However, Tyler Breeze and Fandango were pinned by the tag team champions. The Usos were the last team out and gave Gable and Jordan a run for their money with a lot of back and forth. Finally, the American Alpha retained after a good show.

Result: The American Alpha retain SmackDown Tag Team Championship

#2 SmackDown Women’s Championship

SmackDown Live Women's Champion Alexa Bliss had her work cut out when she faced Becky Lynch. Bliss, however, managed to win by cheating and getting the better of Becky Lynch. Becky was furious after the match and took out the champion.

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship

#3 Curt Hawkins vs. James Ellsworth

In what can be termed as a shocker of a match, James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins came out to the ring with an open challenge and his challenge was accepted by none other than Ellsworth. The crowd seemed to cheer Ellsworth on as he scored the pinfall with a “No Chin Music” just about 5 seconds into the match.

Result: James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

#4 Barbon Corbin vs. Kalisto

‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin made short work of Kalisto. Corbin got a loud pop as he entered the arena. He cleaned the house with Kalisto before pinning him to the mat with the End of Days.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto