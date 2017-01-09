WWE Live Event Results: Bossier (1/7/2017)

The losing streak continues, a potential injury, nerve-wracking main event, first title defence and much more.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Report 09 Jan 2017, 17:38 IST

Dean Ambrose had his first title defence against Dolph Ziggler

The latest Live Event featuring the SmackDown Live! roster took place in the Bossier City on 7th January.

All three individual titles present on the brand were defended in the Live Event, with Dean Ambrose defending his newly won Intercontinental Championship for the first time. The arena was reportedly full for the show.

Daniel Bryan opened the showed by addressing the crowd. He went on to lead the crowd into the show with a chorus of Yes! chants hijacking the arena.

#1 Intercontinental Championship (Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler)

Dean Ambrose opened the night with a huge ovation. He defended his newly won Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler. In what was considered to be a solid opener for the night The Lunatic Fringe retained the title after planting the Show Off with a devastating Dirty Deeds.

The match was reportedly good and both Dean and Dolph had a great chemistry in the ring. Both superstars were welcomed with a tremendous ovation. It is also to be noted that this is the first match Dolph had after turning heel on the last SmackDown Live! episode.

Result: Dean Ambrose retains his Intercontinental Championship

#2 Kalisto vs Curt Hawkins

This was reported to be a quick match. The matched boasted Kalisto’s high flying style and was reported to be a fun watch. Curt Hawkins continued his losing streak into 2017 without missing a beat and Kalisto picked up his first victory in 2017.

Result: Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

#3 James Ellsworth vs Curt Hawkins

In what is becoming a tradition during the Live Events, James Ellsworth again tried to prove that “Any Man with Two Hands Has A Fighting Chance”

Unfortunately, Curt Hawkins was the victim for him. Curt was once again fed to cater to the popularity of Ellsworth and once again the “No Chin music” toppled Curt, who was demanding another opponent after Kalisto.

Result: James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

Lmao Hawins demands another opponent and it's Ellsworth. Ellsworth wins in 1 second with super kick. #WWEBossierCity pic.twitter.com/TT4YA9ll2M — Flash (@FlashTheCamper) January 8, 2017

#4 Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger vs The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango

The tag teams of SmackDown Live! were in next as a 12-man tag team match took place. Due to Ryder’s injury Rawley teamed with Jack Swagger instead. The match was reported to be a typical tag match with occasional hot tags and house cleanings.

The proverbial faces defeated the heels to start the new year with a bang. The pairing of The Usos with the faces was a little off here. And once again the losing streak of the three heel teams continues.

Result: Heath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango