WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Matches, Date, Start Time and live streaming info

Mark your calendars for 29 January and 'Remember the Rumble'

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Jan 2017, 13:56 IST

The Royal Rumble card is decked with big names and bigger matches

There is just a week remaining for the first PPV of the year, and it is going to be a grand event. The 30th edition of the Royal Rumble with emanate from a packed house at the San Antonio Alamodome in Texas.

WWE is aiming for an all-time Royal Rumble attendance record at the historic venue. The PPV will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

The matches that have been announced will feature Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live. As of this writing, the following matches have been confirmed for the event:

Rich Swann (C) vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship

Rich Swann defends the Cruiserweight Championship against the dominant Neville

Neville will stake his claim for the Cruiserweight Championship to establish himself as the real King of the Cruiserweights. Ever since his return, Neville has been on a rampage, decimating the likes of TJ Perkins and even the champion Rich Swann.

The fighting Champion will have his task cut out for him when he faces Neville at the PPV for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Charlotte Flair(C) vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley will attempt to conquer Charlotte’s unbeaten streak

Charlotte Flair had a great 2016, becoming a four-time Women’s Champion. She has an incredible record in pay per view, and she went through 2016 without a single loss in singles competition in PPV. However, all that can change very quickly as Bayley laces her boots to take on Charlotte at the Royal Rumble.

Despite her incredible record last year, Charlotte has been vulnerable while facing Bayley, losing twice to her in non-title singles matches. A third loss was erased after Charlotte pulled some strings backstage.

Bayley will try to create history by becoming the first woman to beat Charlotte at a PPV in over a year as she stands face-to-face with ‘The Queen’ at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles(C) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

Aj Styles will look to hold on to his clean sheet over John Cena in singles PPV competition

History beckons John Cena as he steps into the ring against AJ Styles with the WWE Championship at the line. The Leader of Cenation will look to equal Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships, a laurel that has eluded him for a while now.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, will look to foil Cena’s bid once again as he looks for his third singles victory over John Cena. The road to the Rumble has been a difficult one for Cena as he was out of the ring for most of 2016.

His in-ring performances also were not on par, as he lost several matches on PPV as well as on SmackDown LIVE. Cena will look to redeem himself as the Champ once again as he squares off with the Phenomenal One in the hallowed confines of the Alamodome.

Kevin Owens(C) vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will look to settle the scores with Kevin Owens

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will look to prove his worth against the ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. With Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage, Kevin Owens will not have his best friend to save him this time.

With the playing field even, Roman Reigns will look to spear the Prizefighter out of the title picture and reinstate himself as the Champion.

The Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble match will feature the likes of Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar

Thirty superstars from RAW and SmackDown will fight for a chance to headline WrestleMania 33. Two men will start the match with a new Superstar entering the ring every 90 seconds.

The last man standing in the ring will get a shot at immortality when he challenges for the top prize in WWE at WrestleMania. So far, the following the Superstars have been announced for the gigantic match:

The Undertaker

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Baron Corbin

Cesaro

Sheamus

The event will air live on the WWE Network. Viewers can also watch the event on Sky Sports Box Office.

