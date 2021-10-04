10 Greatest AEW Dynamite matches of the second year

AEW Dynamite will be celebrating its second anniversary this coming Wednesday. AEW has a huge lineup for the landmark show, as the company will offer fans a stellar card. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks of the Elite will face Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in an eight-man tag team main event.

AEW Dynamite - The Second Anniversary Show will also have a Casino Ladder Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley, Miro, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and a mystery Joker entrant. To finish off the card, Hikaru Shida will look for her 50th win against Serena Deeb, and Sammy Guevara will face the debuting Bobby Fish for the TNT Championship.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The challengers are knocking on The Forbidden Door to face new TNT Champion @sammyguevara . The Spanish God accepts the challenge to defend his title against @theBobbyFish on the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Special THIS WEDNESDAY on TNT! The challengers are knocking on The Forbidden Door to face new TNT Champion @sammyguevara. The Spanish God accepts the challenge to defend his title against @theBobbyFish on the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Special THIS WEDNESDAY on TNT! https://t.co/UB5ISD7OhP

Throughout the past two years, the show has presented many great matches that fans continue to remember. Last year, the site covered the best encounters of the first year of Dynamite and now it's time to reflect on the second year. In this article, let's take a look at the ten greatest AEW Dynamite matches from the second year.

10) Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match (AEW Dynamite - Fyter Fest 2021 Night 1)

The Fyter Fest specials have proven to be among the best episodes of AEW Dynamite over the past two years. In 2021, Night 1 was no different, as it delivered an impressive night of professional wrestling. The show kicked off with Jon Moxley defeating Karl Anderson for the IWGP United States Championship.

Plus, Ricky Starks won the FTW Championship from Brian Cage, and Christian Cage beat his long-time rival Matt Hardy. These matches were solid, but the headlining bout between Darby Allin and Ethan Page stole the show.

The two men had been feuding throughout their entire careers, and they reignited their differences when Page arrived in AEW. At Fyter Fest, the rivalry came to a head in a Coffin Match, and this bout was different from a majority of contests under this stipulation.

The Texas crowd at AEW Dynamite - Fyter Fest Night 1 saw the two men brawl all over the arena. Sting and Scorpio Sky also got involved, and the competitors also used steel steps and turnbuckle hooks to amp up the violence. The action finally culminated with Allin using a thumbtacked skateboard to stomp onto Page's back. He then placed his rival in the coffin to win the match.

To end the night at AEW Dynamite - Fyter Fest Night 1, Allin hit a Coffin Drop from the top rope onto Page while he was in the coffin. This match was an emphatic ending to a brilliant night on television.

1 / 10 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far