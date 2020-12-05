Following Kenny Omega's controversial win over Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion at the "Winter Is Coming" event, Don Callis announced that Omega would appear on next week's IMPACT Wrestling. This has created a new buzz in the wrestling world with fans eagerly awaiting a potential AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling crossover.

AEW has become a viable No.2 promotion on mainstream television, while IMPACT Wrestling has been revitalized in 2020 to emerge as an alternative to WWE. This AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling angle may bring some much-needed excitement to the scene and be a threat to the top position in the industry.

There are many encounters and feuds that would please both fanbases. In this article, we will be listing the 10 must-see AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling dream matches.

#10 Nyla Rose vs. Jordynne Grace (AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling)

One of the biggest benefits for All Elite Wrestling with this potential partnership is the incredible talent in the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division. Their current crop of ladies is among the most skilled that the promotion has assembled in their existence. With the women in this AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling crossover, there will not be a more hard-hitting contest quite like Nyla Rose vs. Jordynne Grace.

Nyla Rose is a former AEW Women's World Champion and has been a force to be reckoned with in the division. Rose's strength and size are something that makes her stand out from the pack. With Vickie Guerrero on her side, she will be amongst the top female stars in AEW.

Jordynne Grace has been one of the very best the Knockouts division has had to offer. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion is so powerful and has even mixed it up with the men in the company. Her speed and technical ability make her an all-round talent that any lady in either promotion would have a hard time handling.

These two women would bring something different from what any other ladies would bring us in this AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling crossover. It will be a hard-hitting, lady hoss fight that would be a memorable confrontation.

#9 Darby Allin vs. Ace Austin (AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling)

The batch of competitors in their mid to late 20s in both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling is ridiculous. They are young and extremely talented stars for their ages on both sides such as MJF and Tasha Steelz, which brings a lot of interesting matches. Two of those stars in this AEW vs. IMPACT crossover would be Darby Allin and Ace Austin.

The X-Division has long been the hallmark of IMPACT Wrestling ever since the early days of TNA with the likes of AJ Styles, Chris Sabin and Low Ki. One of the newer talent in the promotion that has brought back the vibes of the X-Division of old is Ace Austin. The 23-year-old has been the fastest rising star in the company this year and brings a brash personality that meshes well with opposing babyfaces.

Darby Allin is the current TNT Champion and has been long seen as apart of the future of AEW. His distinct look, dark persona and innovative moveset in the ring have seen him viewed as the underdog hero of the company. These two men would give us a superb mix of talents. Their individual characters are polar opposites and provide plenty of juice to this AEW vs. IMPACT Wrestling angle.