This Saturday night, IMPACT Wrestling will present its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound for Glory. Chris Bey will try to deliver a star-making performance in his first appearance at the iconic event.

Ahead of the show, Chris Bey spoke to Sportskeeda's Philip Lindsey about his match and various other subjects.

Chris Bey hopes to become a two-time champion at 'Bey for Glory'

Chris Bey signed with IMPACT Wrestling on Feb. 19, 2020. Five months later, The Ultimate Finesser defeated Willie Mack to win the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary. However, Chris Bey lost the title on the first night of the next event, Emergence, to Rohit Raju.

This weekend, Chris Bey has a tall task ahead of him as he takes on Raju, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, TJP, and Trey Miguel in his attempt to regain the X-Division title. Nevertheless, Chris Bey plans to stand out in a stacked match.

"It’s not hard," he said. "I plan on being me, you know, and I mean that with the utmost respect to all the other competitors in the match. You know everybody has something different that they bring to the table. We all know how unique Willie Mack is. We all understand that T.J. is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. We know that Trey Miguel is one of the shining, the most brightest shining stars as far as the future of pro wrestling holds. Jordynne Grace is in a league of her own, which is the reason why she's in our division in the first place. And Rohit is the champion for a reason, but we also know that Chris Bey is The Ultimate Finesser."

"If we pay attention to anything that I do on my social media or anything in my personal pages, you see that I'm in the gym every day getting in the best shape of my life. You see that I'm always in a ring training and preparing and just becoming a new version of myself and always evolving, always elevating my game. This is another scenario where the odds are seemingly stacked against me, but, you know, at Rebellion, I was in a multi-man match and I was able to win and become the number one contender."

"I defended the title of the triple threat match and that's where, unfortunately, the reign ended. I also had another number one contendership in a triple threat match and whatnot, what have you. So I'm used to these multi-mans at this point and at Bound for Glory, when the lights are on bright, Bey for Glory, as we like to call it, live on bey-per-view championship is coming back home with me."

@IMPACTWRESTLING



Bound For Glory belongs to BEY



I’m working harder than I have in my entire life.



You put 4 challengers and 1 chumpion in my way, and I will FINESSE THEM ALL.



In 17 days I’m taking back what beylongs to me.



Bey For Glory #BeyPerView pic.twitter.com/N9Ar6xdB9n — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) October 7, 2020

Chis Bey on The Ultimate Finesser moniker

Chris Bey briefly talked about the origin of his nickname, The Ultimate Finesser, and its accompanying persona. It can be traced back to his roots as an indie wrestler.

"I would love to say that it came from," Bey said. "Like, you know, something super cool or a tour where someone passed it down to me or something like that, but it was literally just me looking for a new, a new moniker to call myself and something that was unique to pro-wrestling, something that hadn't been done yet in pro-wrestling, and there was a match I did in Vegas, triple threat match, where once again, one of those multi-mans where it was a scenario where, you know, triple threat match, it was three people involved."

"So it was a two on one type scenario where I was able to finesse around my opponents and as I uploaded the clip to my social media, I remember just captioning it the ultimate finesser. And it took a while, for a couple of months, for me to let that stick."

"I remember a couple of months went by and I got an opportunity on an independent show in Northern California to fight for a world championship, and it was a random entry for me to be fighting for the world championship. But I walked out as the champion and it was just the ultimate finesse. So, it just kind of stuck there."

