15 current AEW stars who competed in the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble, same year of the promotion's launch

It was over five years ago, in early January 2019, when the formation of AEW was announced by The Elite. Now, in 2025, the Tony Khan-led promotion is one of the foremost wrestling brands in the US, next perhaps only to the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Weeks after the launch of All Elite Wrestling was announced, WWE hosted the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual event saw many of the company's then-employees in action, talent who are, as of this writing, signed with AEW, where they eventually moved, with varying degrees of success.

With only a few days left till the 2025 Royal Rumble, let us take a look at All Elite wrestlers who competed at the iconic WWE event in 2019.

#1. Former Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

Before his AEW debut as part of FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had an arguably underwhelming run in WWE. The duo, who went by the team name The Revival, found success in the promotion regardless, earning the distinction of becoming the first-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

During the 2019 Royal Rumble pre-show, Harwood unsuccessfully teamed with Rezar of The Authors of Pain against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. The loss cost The Revival and The AOP a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship. Harwood is currently feuding with The Death Riders on AEW TV alongside his partner Wheeler and Adam Copeland.

#2. Former TNT Champion Miro

Miro has not wrestled a single match since defeating current Smackdown star Andrade at Worlds End 2023. The Redeemer has not been featured on AEW programming for a considerable period of time, and reports came out last year claiming he had asked for his release amidst rumors of creative frustration.

At the pre-show preceding the 2019 Royal Rumble, Miro (then going by Rusev) faced Shinsuke Nakamura to defend his WWE US Championship. Despite the ring-side presence of his now ex-wife Lana, The King of Strong Style toppled The Bulgarian Brute for his belt.

#3. Former World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews, alongside Brody King and Julia Hart, is determined to step outside of The House of Black's shadow. After teasing a rebrand on the heels of rumors surrounding Malakai Black's potential departure, The Best Kept Secret tagged with the powerhouse last Saturday on AEW Collision to officially debut their new stable, The Hounds of Hell.

At the 2019 Royal Rumble pre-show, Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) defended his WWE Cruiserweight Title in a four-way match against Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami, better known as KENTA. The Disciple retained his belt in the high-octane bout by hitting the NJPW star with his maneuver Murphy's Law for the victory.

#4: Reigning World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli

During his tenure in WWE, Claudio Castagnoli was part of a dominant tag team alongside his fierce rival, Sheamus, called The Bar. The duo won the RAW Tag Titles on four occasions and walked into the 2019 Royal Rumble as the reigning Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately, The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Superman were dethroned at the event by the team of The Miz and Shane McMahon. Castagnoli currently serves as Jon Moxley's ally and emissary as a member of The Death Riders and will face Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite this week.

#5: Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Despite the controversies surrounding her departure from the Stamford-based company, Mercedes Moné's pivotal role in elevating the quality of women's wrestling in WWE cannot be denied. At the 2019 Royal Rumble, The Boss faced the tall task of taking the RAW Women's Championship from the grasp of Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet lived up to her moniker at the aforementioned pay-per-view, defending her title against Moné successfully. The CEO, as she famously refers to herself, is now enjoying a strong run in AEW, where she holds the TBS Championship, in addition to carrying titles from NJPW and RevPro.

#6: Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson

Daniel Bryan shocked fans in 2018 when he turned heel on AJ Styles to beat him for the WWE Championship on Smackdown. After defending the belt against The Phenomenal One at TLC 2018, The American Dragon managed to retain the title against Styles once again at the 2019 Royal Rumble, albeit with help from Erick Rowan.

Bryan, under his original ring name Bryan Danielson, debuted in AEW in 2021, where he proceeded to have an acclaimed stint. He closed the book on his full-time career last year at WrestleDream, where he was dethroned for his AEW World Title by his ally-turned-enemy, Jon Moxley.

#7, #8 & #9. Entries from the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The winner of the women's Royal Rumble match in 2019 would earn the opportunity to challenge for either the RAW, Smackdown, or NXT Women's Title that year at WrestleMania. The bout featured several current AEW stars, including ROH Women's World Champion Athena (Ember Moon), Maria Kanellis, and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott).

Ultimately, it was Becky Lynch who prevailed against 29 other women and won the Rumble by last eliminating fellow Horsewoman Charlotte Flair. The Man went on to defeat The Queen and Rowdy Ronda Rousey in the winner-take-all main event of WrestleMania 35 to win the RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships.

#10, #11, #12, #13, #14 & #15: Entries from the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Similar to the women's, the Men's 2019 Royal Rumble match would allow the winner to challenge for either the WWE or the Universal Championship. A number of wrestlers currently plying their trade in AEW participated in the bout, including Jeff Jarrett, Samoa Joe, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, and newly-crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

The victory would go to none of these men, however, as it was Seth Rollins who won it all by finally eliminating Braun Strowman. The Visionary then proceeded to defeat Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania 35 classic for the Universal Title.

