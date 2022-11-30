2 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Charlotte Flair's family member confirms departure?; Triple H to bring back released WWE veteran

Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

#4. Hopefully True: Has Andrade El Idolo confirmed his AEW exit?

Is he done with All Elite Wrestling?

Andrade El Idolo is reportedly said to be serving an indefinite suspension for his actions during a backstage fiasco with Sammy Guevara last month.

Despite Tony Khan teasing bringing him back down the road, the former United States Champion stirred the wrestling world with his cryptic Instagram post last week.

El Idolo posted a picture of himself with the caption reading, "I want to say thank you!!! Bye." His vague message fueled rumors of his imminent departure from AEW. Dave Meltzer even reported that the 33-year-old intentionally instigated the fight to get himself fired.

We hope this speculation is true because all signs point to Andrade parting ways with AEW. Tony Khan hasn't utilized him to his full potential, and his booking has tarnished his credibility as a top star. Andrade should head back to WWE to resurrect his career if Triple H comes knocking on his door.

#3. Hopefully Not True: William Regal leaving AEW for WWE

Is he on his way back to WWE?

William Regal has become the talk of the wrestling world since costing Jon Moxley his AEW World Championship against MJF at Full Gear pay-per-view.

In the aftermath, a vindictive Moxley confronted Regal on Dynamite this week and uttered, "I want you to run....Run far away, as far away as you can, and you never, ever come back."

The British star quietly walked off, leaving fans pondering whether the retired wrestler is heading back to WWE. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer quashed the speculation and reported that William Regal is "gonna be back."

We hope this rumor is not true because it would be a poor storyline payoff if William Regal doesn't become the on-screen manager for MJF after assisting him in winning the gold.

The former King of the Ring winner can also orchestrate the dissension within Blackpool Combat Club and end the faction. The company can explore a lot of angles if Regal doesn't leave.

#2. Hopefully Not True: CM Punk is not coming back to feud with The Elite

On the post-Full Gear episode of Dynamite, The Elite threw shade at CM Punk multiple times during their failed attempt to recapture the trios title from the Death Triangle.

Of course, everybody expected a pro-CM Punk crowd as the show went down from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Yet the teases were substantial enough to make everyone believe that the angle would lead to the return of The Straight Edge Superstar.

Bryan Alvarez, however, shot down the idea and reported that the company still has no plans to bring The Second City Saint back anytime soon.

We hope this rumor is not true. The company has the opportunity to convert real-life heat into a compelling storyline, which has kept fans invested with bated breath.

Tony Khan has shown a lack of transparency over the All Out media scrum incident. However, he now has the chance to right a wrong by making money off this incident.

#1. Hopefully True: Scorpio Sky is medically cleared to return

Who will he target upon return?

Scorpio Sky disappeared from AEW programming after his last outing against Wardlow, which saw him drop his TNT Championship in a Street Fight on the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

Since then, he has been recuperating from a leg injury, which forced him to miss the second half of 2022. Fightful Select has learned that the 39-year-old has been cleared to return to the ring, but the company has no creative plans for him at the time of writing.

We hope this report is accurate. With Men of the Year ceasing to exist and Dan Lambert's sudden AEW departure, Sky should be repackaged before the company decides to put him on television again.

