2 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Triple H not bringing back former WWE Superstars; Charlotte Flair's family member suspended; Released star returning?

While Triple H is on a signing spree this summer, not every former WWE Superstar will be fortunate enough to get another chance at the Stamford-based promotion. Hunter is said to have no desire to bring back a prominent tag team.

Meanwhile, the AEW locker room curse continues as Tony Khan has dished out a suspension to another wrestler.

In these unprecedented situations, a released star could be on his way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Hopefully Not True: WWE is not interested in bringing back Big Cass and Enzo Amore

Will the tandem return to reunite in WWE?

W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass) and Enzo Amore as a duo were among the most popular acts in WWE programming before their controversial departures at separate times in 2018.

Cass and Amore, who broke up in the global juggernaut, went on to join forces multiple times in the indie. However, they didn't find the same success as they did in WWE.

Both eventually went their separate ways when Big Cass, under the new ring name W. Morrissey, jumped ship to IMPACT Wrestling and now AEW.

Meanwhile, Enzo Amore (aka Real1) has embarked on a new career with MLW.

Those wondering if the two men will head back to WWE shouldn't keep their hopes up, as Ringside News reported that the company isn't planning to bring them back:

"I don’t know of any interest in Enzo and Cass. That being said, not every Superstar who was popular from Triple H’s incarnation of NXT is coming back." [H/T - Ringside News]

We hope this report is not accurate. With Morrissey still not contractually obligated to AEW, WWE should attempt to bring him and Amore back to strengthen their tag team division.

#3. Hopefully Not True: AEW has suspended Andrade El Idolo

El Idolo is yet to make a mark in AEW!

Andrade El Idolo hasn't been seen on television programming since his alleged quarrel with Sammy Guevara amid a heated Twitter exchange last month.

As a result, Tony Khan reprimanded El Idolo and pulled him from his scheduled fight against Preston "10" Vance on Rampage's special Brodie Lee tribute episode.

The former United States Champion is slated to appear at the RGR Lucha Libre show in California on November 20 but has pulled himself from the event, citing personal reasons.

Surprisingly, the Wrestling Observer recently referred to the 33-year-old as "currently suspended from AEW."

We hope this speculation is not true as Tony Khan hasn't officially confirmed the reason behind his sudden absence from television.

In fact, the head honcho addressed Andrade's status and noted that he'd like to bring the star back in some capacity.

#2. Hopefully True: Is Marko Stunt on his way back to AEW?

Will Stunt interject himself into this feud?

Marko Stunt parted ways with AEW earlier this year when Tony Khan chose not to renew his contract.

During his brief time with the company, he enjoyed the spotlight as a member of the former Jurassic Express, featuring Jungle Boy and Luchasuarus.

Fightful Select recently learned that Stunt was in town for the Full Gear pay-per-view. Of course, he didn't make any one-off appearance at the marquee event, but fans were pondering if he was returning to the company.

We hope this report is true because Jungle Boy might need an ally to extend his feud with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.

The latter is recuperating from an arm injury and is slated to face Jack Perry in a passing-of-the-torch moment to culminate in the student-mentor feud down the road.

But until Captain Charisma regains full fitness, the company can insert Stunt into this storyline, considering his history with Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

#1. Hopefully True: MJF was always going to win the AEW World Championship

Full Gear 2022 ended with MJF finally fulfilling his prophecy of becoming the AEW World Champion for the first time in his career.

However, The Salt of the Earth didn't usurp Jon Moxley cleanly as he promised William Regal in the lead-up to the event.

In the closing moments of the bout, Regal slid brass knuckles to Friedman, allowing him to sneak out a cheap victory.

Dave Meltzer reported that the company mapped out several alternate finishes for the match, but MJF was always supposed to walk away with the title around his waist:

"There was another finish brought up by several of the most influential wrestlers. We don’t know what it was although I presume MJF winning was not the question, and it was just a different way to get there. It was an alternative way of getting there. Khan was strong on his finish and the direction this goes."

We hope this rumor is true because Moxley's character has grown stale lately, and it was the perfect time for the title to change hands.

Moreover, MJF needed a world title run to solidify his main event status in the company.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off in the comment section below.

