2 ways the Chris Jericho-MJF storyline in AEW is similar to the Y2J-Kevin Owens one in WWE and 3 ways it isn't

AEW All Out promises to be one of the most important pay-per-view events of AEW. While the return of CM Punk after being out of the ring for the better part of a decade is a prominent story, fans also want to witness a definitive conclusion to the rivalry between Chris Jericho and MJF, and the stakes attached to the match have made it quite interesting to follow. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion has put his AEW career on the line for the contest.

Fans have found a sense of callback in the intense rivalry as it reminds many of a previously highlighted feud in WWE. During the last full-time run of Chris Jericho's WWE career, he was embroiled in a friend-turned-foe rivalry with Kevin Owens. The fierce rivalry continued until Owens attacked Jericho, with WWE writing him off their storyline.

However, the two rivalries have as many distinctions as they have resemblances. Here are 3 reasons why the rivalries are different and 2 reasons why they are similar.

#3 Different: AEW rivalry does not have a Championship involved

Five years ago today Kevin Owens won the Universal Championship. pic.twitter.com/DczrQKQMMy — WrestleJake シ (@WrestleJake) August 29, 2021

Much of Kevin Owens' sole WWE Universal Championship reign saw him connected to Chris Jericho. When Owens turned, fans expected the match between them to be for the title. However, WWE had distinct intentions, and the match went on to involve the WWE United States Championship instead.

In AEW, no championship is involved in the feud between Jericho and MJF. Instead, factions are involved, with The Inner Circle prepared to assist their leader and The Pinnacle ready to support theirs.

