3 AEW stars who have failed to live up to the hype

Ever since AEW's inception, the company has emerged as the perfect alternative to WWE. Tony Khan has managed to create something amazing. All Elite Wrestling is now one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world and has millions of fans.

AEW's roster consists of some of the biggest names in the business. They have stars such as Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, MJF, Ricochet, and more. This year, they have brought in names such as Thekla, Mina Shirakawa, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Josh Alexander. They are being booked well, and in some time, Tony Khan will certainly reward them with gold. Unfortunately, not every All Elite Wrestling signing has been successful in the company. Some simply failed to live up to the hype.

Here are three such names.

#3. Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige)

Saraya departed AEW earlier this year. Tony Khan signed her in 2022 after her decade-long stint in WWE ended. When she joined the Jacksonville-based company, it was believed that she would be a mega star. However, she failed to live up to the hype. Even though she won the Women's World Title once, her overall impact was negligible.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the Anti-Diva opened up on her All Elite Wrestling exit. She said that she wanted to put other wrestlers over. However, she gradually realised that she did not have a place in the company.

"What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That's all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn't very much left I could do. I don't think there was a place for me anymore in there." she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

There are strong speculations that the former Paige is WWE-bound. She recently found success in non-wrestling ventures. But fans still want to see the 32-year-old enter the squared circle again.

#2. Rusev

Earlier this year, Rusev re-signed with WWE. It can't be said if his current run will be successful or not. But his time in AEW was almost a catastrophe.

The former Miro was an All Elite Wrestling star for half a decade. He was initially pushed well as he managed to capture the AEW TNT Championship. However, as months passed, his appearances on the company's programs reduced. Reports suggest that he had creative differences with management and was unhappy with his booking. His hype was on a different level when he showed up, but his departure was underwhelming and quiet.

#1. Kamille

"Where is Kamille?" This particular question has resonated with fans for quite a while now. Tony Khan signed the former NWA World Women's Champion last year and paired her with the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. For a while, it looked like this partnership had potential. However, this alliance only lasted for a few months.

The Brickhouse last appeared on AEW TV in November of last year. It is not known when or if she will come back. But it's quite safe to say that she has not lived up to the hype.

