3 AEW stars who need to undergo name change

Since AEW's formation, the company has proved time after time that it has huge goals. Tony Khan has made the promotion a true competitor in the wrestling industry, and hopefully, fan engagement will stay high for years to come.

A professional wrestler's on-screen name follows them throughout their lives. All Elite Wrestling stars such as MJF, Hangman Adam Page, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more are quite popular in the current day and age. There is no doubt that they are excellent in-ring competitors and talkers. However, their on-screen names certainly played a part in immortalising their careers. Unfortunately, not every wrestler signed to the company has a cool name.

Tony Khan needs to change the names of a few AEW wrestlers as soon as possible. This will better their chances of getting over with fans.

Here are three such names:

#3. Satnam Singh

AEW star Satnam Singh is a freak of nature. He is more than 7 ft tall and weighs 400 pounds. Although his wrestling skills require a bit of work, he has the look of a mega star and has immense marketing potential.

Singh is a former professional basketball player and hails from India, but American fans are probably unable to relate to him because of his name. Tony Khan should consider changing it to something that would make him money and the Indian native a star.

The world of wrestling has seen numerous giants such as The Big Show, Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, and more. Their in-ring names were instrumental in getting them over, and the same might happen to Singh if Khan uses the same formula. Hopefully, the 29-year-old holds singles gold in the promotion someday.

#2. Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli is a modern-day great. When he was signed to WWE, he was known as Cesaro and sometimes as Antonio Cesaro.

He was a fan favorite and held the WWE United States Championship once, the RAW Tag Team Championship five times, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice. His time in AEW has been polarising, but he is a former AEW World Trios Champion.

Castagnoli is an in-ring wizard. But other members of the Death Riders' faction are more over than him. There is a possibility that since his name is a mouthful, fans find it harder to say it and ultimately do not support him a lot. It might be time for Tony Khan to give him a new name. After all, the former Cesaro is one of a kind.

#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Cope

Cope is a WWE Hall of Famer and has millions of fans worldwide. He was known as Edge for most of his career.

However, after signing with All Elite Wrestling, he began performing under his real name, Adam Copeland. Interestingly, as months passed, Adam Copeland was simply shortened to Cope.

The internet wrestling community was unhappy with this name change. They found it lazy and uncreative and have been requesting that Tony Khan fix this issue. The Rated R Superstar is still quite popular with fans. However, he can certainly be given a better in-ring name.

