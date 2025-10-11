3 AEW WrestleDream matches better than John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel

This weekend, WWE will take center stage with its Crown Jewel PLE. AEW is set to follow this up a week later with their WrestleDream pay-per-view. But the talk of the town will be John Cena taking on AJ Styles for one final time.

The last time the two icons shared the ring in a singles match was back in 2018 during an episode of SmackDown. They have faced off in several matches over the years, including bouts for the world title. The Phenomenal One can be considered one of Cena's greatest rivals in the modern era.

Several bouts have been announced for AEW WrestleDream next Saturday. While on paper, none of these may have the same hype levels as one of John Cena's final matches, the promotion may still be able to have some highly talked about bouts when the night is over. Here are some matches on the card, including some possible additions that may help WrestleDream steal the show.

#1. 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe

The main event next weekend will feature a first-time-ever singles match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Hangman has been on a roll in his title reign so far, but Joe will always prove to be a threat in whatever match he is in.

The Samoan Submission Machine has proven that shown that he is not to be underestimated, as he is always going to be a killer in the ring. The last time the two shared the ring, Joe was able to force Hangman to tap out when he defended his world title at AEW Revolution last year.

This is a dream match for many and one that will surely steal the show. The hype for this match is high, and with an interesting build so far, this could reach its peak just before the bell rings.

#2. Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

The main match that has been built on in the last few weeks is this grudge match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Their Coffin match was not enough to settle the feud between them, as they'll take on one another in an "I Quit" match.

The Death Riders are on red alert as Allin has been able to make their lives harder and evade their wrath. As if this wasn't enough, Allin hijacked AEW's panel at the New York Comic Con just to attack Moxley.

The hatred between these two stars is intense, and this match will surely involve a lot of pain, physicality, and possibly a lot of blood. Both men will do whatever they can to make the other quit, and considering how both stars thrive in these matches, it remains to be seen who will end up as the victor.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV .@DarbyAllin and @JonMoxley BRAWL AT @NY_Comic_Con !!!!

#3. Mercedes Moné holds open challenge at AEW WrestleDream

Six matches have been made official for next weekend's pay-per-view, including several major title bouts. With roughly a week till the show, there could still be some last-minute contests added to the match card.

One champion without a title match is Mercedes Moné. Despite reports that she isn't set for a bout on the pay-per-view, that may still change. Last week on Title Tuesday, she put her TBS Championship on the line in an open challenge. Former WWE Superstar Lacey Lane (FKA Kayden Carter) was the one to answer the call.

Seeing as there is only a week to build up a match for the pay-per-view, they could book Mercedes' match to be another open challenge. This could be an already established star on the roster, such as the likes of Athena, Willow Nightingale, or Jamie Hayter. In a turn of events, Tony Khan could also bring in a debuting name or a star from another promotion, such as Stardom.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Lacey Lane (FKA Kayden Carter) is in AEW to answer Mercedes Moné’s TBS Open Challenge. #AEWDynamite

The sky is the limit for next weekend. With the many bouts already announced for AEW WrestleDream, this may be yet another successful pay-per-view for the promotion. But for this weekend at least, all eyes are on WWE for their Crown Jewel show. John Cena vs. AJ Styles looks to be another match to remember.

