  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Biggest free agents who could debut at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

3 Biggest free agents who could debut at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:18 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan could sign some free agents with AEW soon [Image Credits: WWE
AEW CEO Tony Khan could sign some free agents soon [Image Credits: WWE's website, AEW's YouTube channel]

Last month, AEW hosted its biggest show of the year, All In: Texas, in front of a record-breaking crowd. Now, the Tony Khan-led promotion is gearing up for its next major event - Forbidden Door 2025 - set to air from London, England later in August.

Ad

While the All Elite roster is currently quite stacked, there are several wrestlers in the market who are currently free agents and could potentially be worthwhile acquisitions for the company. With that in mind, and considering how pay-per-views serve as excellent platforms for surprise debuts, let us consider three names who could arrive at All Elite Wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

#1. Braun Strowman could join AEW

Braun Strowman made his name in pro wrestling as a member of The Wyatt Family in WWE. Over the years following his debut, The Monster Among Men became one of the sports entertainment juggernaut's most popular "big man" attractions. He feuded with many of the company's top names, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, the late Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, and more, and even held the Universal Championship once.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite returning about a year after his initial 2021 release, Strowman was let go again this past May after his contract expired. Now that his 90-day non-compete clause has expired, The Monster of All Monsters is free to sign with any promotion he chooses. Although Braun had previously been dismissive of AEW, the company's growth and continued success could potentially change his mind, which might lead to the powerhouse being offered a contract.

Ad
Ad

Strowman could then officially debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, perhaps as a singles competitor, or maybe even as a leader of a stable.

#2. Shayna Baszler could sign with All Elite Wrestling

After cutting her teeth on the indies and a brief tour at World Wonder Ring Stardom, Shayna Baszler signed a WWE contract in 2017, making her debut in the company's developmental brand NXT. The Queen of Spades quickly established her dominance over NXT's women's division, becoming NXT Women's Champion just a few months after arriving, and delivering intense matches with Athena, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley.

Ad

Unfortunately, the former Ultimate Fighter's success did not automatically carry over to the main roster after she was moved to RAW in 2020. Baszler, along with Zoey Stark, joined forces with Sonya Deville to form the Pure Fusion Collective last year, and was regularly featured on WWE television. However, the company decided to let Shayna's contract expire, thus ending her tenure there.

Ad

Baszler's in-ring style and presentation would probably fit well in AEW. Now that she is a free agent, the 44-year-old could sign with All Elite Wrestling and make her debut at Forbidden Door 2025. Baszler could arrive and confront Toni Storm and feud with her over her Women's World Title. She might also join forces with her real-life friend, Marina Shafir of the Death Riders, and the two could pursue the impending AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles together.

Ad

#3. Dakota Kai could finally go All Elite

Dakota Kai's WWE journey began in NXT, where she impressed fans with her in-ring skills and character work. The New Zealander wrestled against stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Tegan Nox, and Raquel Rodriguez, among others. Despite her talent and efforts, Dakota was released by WWE in 2022.

Merely three months later, however, the Stamford-based promotion brought Kai back as a member of Damage Control alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. She held the Women's Tag Team Championship with The Genius of the Sky on two occasions, and performed actively despite periodically getting sidelined by injuries.

Ad

Dakota was released by WWE yet again this past May. Now that she is a free agent, Kai could opt to sign with AEW and join the company's already burgeoning women's division to further elevate it. The 37-year-old reportedly considered making the jump years ago - and this time, Kai could make her unexpected debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Dakota could begin her AEW career by going after Mercedes Mone and her TBS Championship. Alternatively, she could go for a program with her old rival, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and challenge her for the Women's World Championship.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications