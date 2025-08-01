3 Biggest free agents who could debut at AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Last month, AEW hosted its biggest show of the year, All In: Texas, in front of a record-breaking crowd. Now, the Tony Khan-led promotion is gearing up for its next major event - Forbidden Door 2025 - set to air from London, England later in August.While the All Elite roster is currently quite stacked, there are several wrestlers in the market who are currently free agents and could potentially be worthwhile acquisitions for the company. With that in mind, and considering how pay-per-views serve as excellent platforms for surprise debuts, let us consider three names who could arrive at All Elite Wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.#1. Braun Strowman could join AEWBraun Strowman made his name in pro wrestling as a member of The Wyatt Family in WWE. Over the years following his debut, The Monster Among Men became one of the sports entertainment juggernaut's most popular &quot;big man&quot; attractions. He feuded with many of the company's top names, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, the late Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, and more, and even held the Universal Championship once.Despite returning about a year after his initial 2021 release, Strowman was let go again this past May after his contract expired. Now that his 90-day non-compete clause has expired, The Monster of All Monsters is free to sign with any promotion he chooses. Although Braun had previously been dismissive of AEW, the company's growth and continued success could potentially change his mind, which might lead to the powerhouse being offered a contract.Strowman could then officially debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, perhaps as a singles competitor, or maybe even as a leader of a stable.#2. Shayna Baszler could sign with All Elite WrestlingAfter cutting her teeth on the indies and a brief tour at World Wonder Ring Stardom, Shayna Baszler signed a WWE contract in 2017, making her debut in the company's developmental brand NXT. The Queen of Spades quickly established her dominance over NXT's women's division, becoming NXT Women's Champion just a few months after arriving, and delivering intense matches with Athena, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley.Unfortunately, the former Ultimate Fighter's success did not automatically carry over to the main roster after she was moved to RAW in 2020. Baszler, along with Zoey Stark, joined forces with Sonya Deville to form the Pure Fusion Collective last year, and was regularly featured on WWE television. However, the company decided to let Shayna's contract expire, thus ending her tenure there.Baszler's in-ring style and presentation would probably fit well in AEW. Now that she is a free agent, the 44-year-old could sign with All Elite Wrestling and make her debut at Forbidden Door 2025. Baszler could arrive and confront Toni Storm and feud with her over her Women's World Title. She might also join forces with her real-life friend, Marina Shafir of the Death Riders, and the two could pursue the impending AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles together.#3. Dakota Kai could finally go All EliteDakota Kai's WWE journey began in NXT, where she impressed fans with her in-ring skills and character work. The New Zealander wrestled against stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Tegan Nox, and Raquel Rodriguez, among others. Despite her talent and efforts, Dakota was released by WWE in 2022.Merely three months later, however, the Stamford-based promotion brought Kai back as a member of Damage Control alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. She held the Women's Tag Team Championship with The Genius of the Sky on two occasions, and performed actively despite periodically getting sidelined by injuries.Dakota was released by WWE yet again this past May. Now that she is a free agent, Kai could opt to sign with AEW and join the company's already burgeoning women's division to further elevate it. The 37-year-old reportedly considered making the jump years ago - and this time, Kai could make her unexpected debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.Dakota could begin her AEW career by going after Mercedes Mone and her TBS Championship. Alternatively, she could go for a program with her old rival, &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm, and challenge her for the Women's World Championship.