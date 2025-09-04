3 Biggest Losers and 2 Winners from AEW Dynamite (September 3, 2025)

We are less than two weeks away from AEW All Out 2025, and ahead of the pay-per-view, the Jacksonville-based promotion gave us another chaotic edition of its flagship show, Dynamite, last night. The events on the show truly set the stage for what's to come at All Out.This week's Dynamite took place in Philadelphia and featured two major championship matches: Mercedes Mone defended the TBS title against Alex Windsor, and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) defended the AEW Tag Team titles against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders. The main event of the show, meanwhile, was an All-Star 8-man tag match.As usual, there were winners and losers on the show, and while some stars took the spotlight, others didn't do as well. Let's look at three wrestlers who ended up as the biggest losers and two who were winners this week on Dynamite.# 5. &amp; #4. Losers: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YutaThe Death Riders might want to forget their escapades this Wednesday, as the villainous group didn't have much to show for it by the end of the night. Dynamite started with Gabe Kidd interrupting Excalibur, but before he could say much, Darby Allin appeared and began brawling with him. Shortly afterward, Yuta and the rest of the Death Riders became involved, but the Daredevil, backed by the Opps, Hook, and Willow Nightingale, ultimately got the better of the exchange with Gabe Kidd.Later in the night, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta took on Brodido for their AEW World Tag Team Championships, and despite interference from Moxley and Marina Shafir, the Death Riders' duo couldn't get the job done. Truly a night to forget for Claudio, Yuta, and their group.#3. Winner: RihoRiho hadn't been seen on AEW TV since July 2024, so it was a surprise when the former and first-ever Women's World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion made her return to the promotion at Dynamite last night, shocking the All Elite Wrestling universe.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKRIHO IS BACK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxMoreover, Riho made an immediate impact by putting Mercedes Mone on notice. Following the CEO's successful defense of her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor, Mone continued her attack on Windsor, and this is when Riho appeared and sent the CEO packing. At the end of the segment, the Japanese star was shown holding the TBS Championship and smiling, making her intentions for the foreseeable future clear.#2. Loser: Kenny Omega was stretchered out of AEW DynamiteDespite dealing with his ongoing health problems, Kenny Omega returned to AEW for the first time since All In: Texas and delivered a stellar performance at Forbidden Door in the Lights Out Steel Cage match, helping his team secure the win. On the following episode of Dynamite, Omega appeared to assist Hangman Page in fending off the Don Callis family's attack.While everything seemed to be on track for the Best Bout Machine, Omega's fortunes took a U-turn on this week's Dynamite. The Cleaner was involved in an 8-man All-Star Tag match featuring Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and the Young Bucks against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Page, himself, and JetSpeed. Not only did the heels take the victory, but Omega was ambushed post-match, and after Kyle Fletcher put him through a table, the officials were forced to stretcher him out of the arena.Ibou, of Self Made @BackupHangmanLINKKenny’s really really beat up man. It’s the actual reason why they did the beatdown angle to take him out weeks ago. It’s the reason why he doesn’t do a bunch of singles matches. It’s a shame but it’s also why you appreciate these last big matches.#1. Winner: AEW TNT Champion Kyle FletcherKyle Fletcher has gone up a level since winning the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes on Collision in July. The Protostar is part of arguably the most dominant faction, the Don Callis Family, in Tony Khan's promotion at the moment. He is portrayed as their de facto top man, alongside Don Callis.AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher @kylefletcherproLINKno more waiting @AEW belongs to me nowThis week on Dynamite, Fletcher raised his worth as a top heel in the promotion first by securing the pin in the 8-man All-Star tag match, then by mercilessly hitting a weakened Omega with a vicious brainbuster through a table, a maneuver that has since hospitalized Kenny Omega.