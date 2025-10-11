3 CM Punk feuds in AEW that are better than his rivalry with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been CM Punk's bane of existence since the latter's return to WWE. Their feud is the highlight of the Stamford-based company, and many consider this storyline Punk's best work since returning to professional wrestling.

Punk returned to professional wrestling in 2021 by signing with All Elite Wrestling. In the Tony Khan-led promotion, he received immense support from fans and was celebrated like the legend that he is. He eventually won the AEW World Championship but had a falling out with the company. He left on bad terms, and it is unlikely that he will ever go back. Nevertheless, he had some extraordinary feuds in the Jacksonville-based company.

While the Rollins-Punk feud has delivered, some of his rivalries in the All Elite Wrestling were arguably better. Here are three such examples.

#3. "Hangman" Adam Page

Reigning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is one of All Elite Wrestling's best homegrown talents. He has had several amazing rivalries in the Jacksonville-based company, but his storyline with CM Punk is particularly interesting.

While their rivalry was near perfect with Punk dethroning Hangman, problems emerged when Punk revealed that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had gone off-script during a segment. The Best in the World accused Hangman of "going into business" for himself. The aftermath of the All Out 2022 media scum is infamous, and it eventually led to the former world champion leaving the company.

Even though this feud is now remembered for the wrong reasons, it was one of the best storylines in AEW history.

#2. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston's feud with CM Punk was extraordinary. Their promo battles were unmissable, and both men were delivering some of their best work in their careers. They had an all-out brawl at Full Gear 2022, and The Second City Saint emerged victorious in this showdown.

Unfortunately, Punk and Kingston have issues in real life. In a recent appearance on Wrestling With The Narrative, The Mad King said that even though he loved punching him in the face during their match, he respects his drawing power.

"I loved punching him in the face, I’ll tell you that much. .....Punk is one of the few names still left in wrestling where if you put [his] name on a billboard by itself, you’re gonna get people to come and see what’s going on," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

#1. CM Punk vs. MFJ is AEW's greatest feud of all time

The CM Punk-MJF feud is often considered AEW's greatest feud of all time. Both men are similar and have immense respect for each other. Their storyline saw ugly fights and intense promo battles. To top it all off, their Revolution 2022 dog collar match was a professional wrestling masterpiece.

In a 2023 interview with SI Media's Jimmy Traina, The Salt of the Earth called his rivalry with Punk one of the greatest feuds of all time.

"One of the greatest feuds…I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television,” MJF said. [H/T: Fightful]

Hopefully, Punk and Friedman will feud again someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

