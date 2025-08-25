3 Consequences Jon Moxley might face for his disgusting move at Forbidden Door 2025 

Jon Moxley might be in deep trouble. At Forbidden Door 2025, he, Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Gabe Kidd locked horns with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay. The latter team won this showdown after a valiant effort. However, tragedy struck after the pinfall.

After Omega, Ibushi, Allin, Tanahashi, and Ospreay won, The Aerial Assassin was brutally attacked by The Death Riders. The faction targeted the English star's neck and seemingly injured him. By the time Will Ospreay's teammates and The Opps came to his rescue, severe damage was done. Ospreay was in immense pain, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

What Jon Moxley and his faction did to the former International Champion was disgusting. Moxley's actions might have some storyline consequences. Here are three ways he could pay for his actions.

#3. Tony Khan to suspend Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and his faction have been bullying the AEW locker room for a long time. He used violent methods to win the AEW World Title from Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024. Furthermore, he used the same techniques to retain the gold for months. Thankfully, his reign of terror was ended by "Hangman" Adam Page at All In this year.

Nevertheless, the former Dean Ambrose and his group are still terrorizing babyfaces. Tony Khan must be frustrated with the former WWE star's actions by this point. The assault on Ospreay will probably shelve him for months as part of the storyline.

The English star is one of Khan's biggest assets, and losing him is certainly going to cost him. This may result in the 42-year-old suspending The Purveyor of Violence for a considerable amount of time. If this happens, The Death Riders will become leaderless.

#2. Jon Moxley will literally have to 'pay' for his actions

Will Ospreay will reportedly undergo surgery on his neck. However, there is a strong possibility that Moxley and his group worsened The Aerial Assassin's injury. The road to recovery is going to be long, and Tony Khan might come up with a unique way for the former world champion to pay for his actions.

Khan might order Moxley to compensate for his actions by paying for Ospreay's surgery. The former WWE star would also have to pay for consultancy, daily physiotherapy sessions, and emotional support as part of the angle. The bills are going to be huge, and The Purveyor of Violence's wallet will feel immense strain.

#1. ⁠Tony Khan might order The Death Riders to disband

While this is unlikely, Tony Khan might order The Death Riders to disband. Jon Moxley and his group have crossed every limit of unruliness, and Khan might have had enough. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the 42-year-old might confront the former WWE stars and order his faction to disband.

If this happens, it will be interesting to see how The Death Riders respond. They will certainly not stay calm. But if they attack and injure the AEW President, it will be a shocking moment.

