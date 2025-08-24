Huge Update on Bryan Danielson Amid Absence From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Show

Bryan Danielson was scheduled to appear on the AEW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour show. However, as of writing, he has not yet made an appearance, and now a major update regarding his arrival has been provided.Danielson has not laced up his boots ever since he lost the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. He made his long-awaited return to the promotion at All In to exact revenge on former ally Jon Moxley before disappearing again from All Elite Wrestling TV. This week, The American Dragon appeared on Dynamite for the first time in months as a guest commentator and called the action for the entire night.It was announced later that Bryan will be a part of the panel at the Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. However, Danielson has yet to appear on the show, and his absence has even sparked questions about his whereabouts online.Giving an update on the situation, Renee Paquette stated that Danielson is a &quot;busy man&quot; and that he may or may not appear tonight.&quot;He is a busy man, maybe he shows up at some point, maybe he doesn't,&quot; Paquette said. Nigel McGuinness recently disrespected AEW Star Bryan DanielsonNigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson have had a storied rivalry in pro-wrestling over the years, and that's why Nigel never misses an opportunity to take shots at Danielson. However, the 49-year-old may have taken it too far on a recent episode of AEW Collision.The former ROH World Champion was discussing NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. when he referred to Bryan Danielson as &quot;the late great.&quot; Nigel's broadcast partner, Tony Schiavone, was quick to point out his compatriot's mishap, who went on to clarify his statement.&quot;Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?&quot; Schiavone said. &quot;Well, his career is as good as dead,&quot; Nigel added.It remains to be seen if the American Dragon will make an appearance at the ongoing Forbidden Door pay-per-view.