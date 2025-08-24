Huge Update on Bryan Danielson Amid Absence From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Show

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 24, 2025 16:49 GMT
Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite this week [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite this week [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Bryan Danielson was scheduled to appear on the AEW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour show. However, as of writing, he has not yet made an appearance, and now a major update regarding his arrival has been provided.

Ad

Danielson has not laced up his boots ever since he lost the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. He made his long-awaited return to the promotion at All In to exact revenge on former ally Jon Moxley before disappearing again from All Elite Wrestling TV. This week, The American Dragon appeared on Dynamite for the first time in months as a guest commentator and called the action for the entire night.

It was announced later that Bryan will be a part of the panel at the Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. However, Danielson has yet to appear on the show, and his absence has even sparked questions about his whereabouts online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Giving an update on the situation, Renee Paquette stated that Danielson is a "busy man" and that he may or may not appear tonight.

"He is a busy man, maybe he shows up at some point, maybe he doesn't," Paquette said.
Ad

Nigel McGuinness recently disrespected AEW Star Bryan Danielson

Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson have had a storied rivalry in pro-wrestling over the years, and that's why Nigel never misses an opportunity to take shots at Danielson. However, the 49-year-old may have taken it too far on a recent episode of AEW Collision.

The former ROH World Champion was discussing NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. when he referred to Bryan Danielson as "the late great." Nigel's broadcast partner, Tony Schiavone, was quick to point out his compatriot's mishap, who went on to clarify his statement.

Ad
"Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?" Schiavone said. "Well, his career is as good as dead," Nigel added.

It remains to be seen if the American Dragon will make an appearance at the ongoing Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications