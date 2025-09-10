3 Finishes to Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's Coffin Match at AEW All Out 2025 

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently in a rivalry with Darby Allin. The story between the two has been captivating so far, and at All Out 2025, they are going to lock horns in a Coffin Match.The following matches have been announced for All Out so far:&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla - AEW Women's World Championship four-way matchMercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho - AEW TBS Championship matchMJF vs. Mark BriscoeThe Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and the GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely)Jon Moxley vs. Darby AllinAll the abovementioned bouts will probably deliver. However, Moxley vs. Allin could be a match of the year candidate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are three possible finishes to their match at the upcoming pay-per-view.#3. Sting returns and helps Darby winThe partnership between Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting is iconic. They are former World Tag Team Champions, and All Elite Wrestling fans worldwide adore them. Although The Vigilante has hung up his boots, his presence in the company is felt from time to time.At All In 2024, Jack Perry defeated Allin in a Coffin Match. After the showdown's conclusion, The Elite tried to set The Daredevil on fire by dousing him with gasoline. However, Sting arrived just in time to save his prodigy. Something similar could happen at All Out.At the upcoming pay-per-view, there is a strong possibility that The Death Riders will interfere in Allin vs. Moxley. The WCW legend could show up and fend off the heel faction, which might eventually result in the former TNT Champion's victory.#2. Allin wins cleanDarby Allin is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets. He was absent for several months before his return at All In: Texas. However, now that he is back, Khan will probably look to push him to the moon. The Daredevil has been gaining momentum in the past few weeks, but if he is to be taken as a legit threat, he must defeat Jon Moxley clean.At All Out, The Purveyor of Violence and the former TNT Champion could simply have a clean match with the latter going over. Moxley has been the biggest bully in All Elite Wrestling since he assembled The Death Riders. If Allin defeats him, he will instantly enter the World Title picture.#1. Jon Moxley could make Allin suffer just like Bryan DanielsonAt WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley defeated former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and humiliated him. His faction helped him orchestrate a brutal attack on Danielson, and Allin will likely suffer the same fate at All Out.At the upcoming pay-per-view, the former TNT Champion could be on the receiving end of a heinous assault by The Death Riders. The ending of the show might be as shocking as WrestleDream. Interestingly, this could set up the in-ring return of The American Dragon.