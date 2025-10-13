3 opponents for John Cena in AEW if the rumors are true

John Cena is currently in the last year of his wrestling career. The Cenation Leader has entertained fans for almost three decades, and his farewell tour should have been flawless. However, Triple H has booked it poorly, and rumors suggest that the legend is unhappy. Furthermore, he is reportedly in contact with AEW.

In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo made a shocking claim. He said that Cena is disappointed with his retirement tour and has been in contact with All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm hearing rumors that John Cena is very unhappy. He does not like the way this retirement thing has gone down. It is not to his liking. He is not satisfied with it; he is very disappointed. I heard there has actually been contact between a John Cena camp and an AEW camp. With that said, Gunther is going over John Cena." said Russo.

If The Franchise Player signs with AEW, the world of professional wrestling will never be the same. The Tony Khan-led company has several worthy candidates to wrestle him and deliver brilliant matches.

Here are 3 opponents for John Cena in AEW if he joins them.

#3. Hiroshi Tanahashi

New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi and John Cena are quite similar. Both were faces of their respective companies for years. They have won several titles throughout their careers and are going to hang up their boots soon. Unfortunately, they have never come face-to-face.

Tanahashi vs. Cena is a dream match for thousands of wrestling fans worldwide. Their showdown in a jam-packed arena will definitely be a spectacle. This match should take place at Forbidden Door on American Soil. Tony Khan must bring the two men together and give fans a once in a life time experience. A match this special deserves the glory of Madison Square Garden.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett wants to see this match take place in the Tokyo Dome in WrestleKingdom.

"Tanahashi will have a series of last matches at various venues, before his final farewell in the iconic Tokyo Dome. Let me throw something at you, Cena vs. Tanahashi." said Jarrett on his My World podcast. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

#2. MJF

If Cena joins All Elite Wrestling, his first feud must be against Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Both stars have extraordinary promo skills, and their segments on Dynamite will set the wrestling world on fire. Their match should take place in front of a sold-out crowd, ideally, at All In.

If Cena vs. MJF happens, MJF must go over. After all, The Salt of the Earth is the future of the business, and The Cenation Leader's approval would change the course of his career. Friedman also considers the WWE legend one of his childhood wrestling heroes.

#1. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) vs John Cena one last time

The Ruthless Aggression feud between Edge and Cena is historic. The Rated R Superstar should have been his final opponent in WWE. However, since he is signed to AEW, there is no chance their match will happen in the Stamford-based company.

Nevertheless, after Cena is done with World Wrestling Entertainment, he could come to All Elite Wrestling and lock horns with Adam Copeland one last time. This match will be emotional and monumental for professional wrestling.

