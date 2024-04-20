3 possibilities after The Young Bucks promise "big surprises" at AEW Dynasty

AEW is talking about 'big surprises,' this time at the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty. The Young Bucks made the above statement in a recent interview. The Bucks are in-ring competitors as well as EVPs of the company. With their announcement out there, here's looking at the 3 big instances that could happen at Dynasty.

Expand Tweet

While there's already talk about the Motor City Machine Guns moving to the Jacksonville-based company, here are three other possibilities.

#3 MJF could return to AEW and seek a new tag team partner

MJF has been away from wrestling for a while now and was part of an interesting 'masked men and his companions' feud last that saw him lose the AEW World Championship. There is controversy about whether The Salt of The Earth is still part of the Jacksonville-based company, with rumors abound that he could be heading to WWE.

Expand Tweet

His name has already been removed from the roster webpage, making it seem that the company and he have parted ways for good. But if he does plan to return to his old stomping grounds, a surprise return at a pay-per-view makes sense.

#2 Kenny Omega returns to AEW to confront The Young Bucks but gets beaten down

Kenny Omega has been away for a while due to medical reasons, but his comments and presence at the PPV could create a feud with enough real-life aspects left to be taken on-screen.

In 2022, Omega and The Young Bucks had a backstage altercation with CM Punk after the post-media scrum of All Out. In 2023, Punk had another backstage altercation, this time with Jack Perry at All In. That occurred after the young wrestler and The Second City Saint disagreed about the former using real glass during a spot in a match at Collision.

Expand Tweet

Perry referred to that incident on TV, before he took a suplex from Hook at their match for the FTW Championship at All In: Zero Hour. A chain of events had Punk talking about the skirmish backstage, leading to a scuffle, Tony Khan releasing the footage of the altercation, and The Young Bucks being part of the release.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega has commented he has moved on from the 2022 incident and that he and Punk have mutual respect. All this could culminate in Omega returning to AEW, but not being ring-ready, which could see him getting beaten up by The Young Bucks. This would, in turn, lead to a storyline where Omega is looking for a tag team partner to take on The Young Bucks.

#1 Nikki and Brie Bella make their AEW debut at Dynasty

Nikki and Bri Bella, the famous twin sisters who competed in WWE earlier, created a stir recently, with Nikki's comments about joining Tony Khan for at least a year after seeing Mercedes Mone's AEW debut. And Tony Khan was quick to fire back that he'd be interested in signing both of them if they were serious enough in an interview.

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie, they're like family to us because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family, and that makes Brie and Nicole part of the family. So... I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time," Tony Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan has a stacked female wrestler's roster too - what with Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and Deonna Purrazzo making their presence felt, but the Bella Twins will be a pretty different experience.

If the WWE Hall of Famers make their way to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it will surely be one of the biggest pops in AEW - after the one they experienced during the Mercedes Mone debut.

These are possibly some of the surprises Tony and his creative team can spring up at Dynasty. It remains to be seen what they have in mind.

Poll : Do you think AEW Dynasty will have any big surprise for the fans? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback